http://www-307.ibm.com/pc/support/site.wss/MIGR-63572.html shows that the N100 may have some dozen variants. Also keep trying as others sort out which driver it is. I didn't look any farther once I saw the dozen N100 models.
Bob
No trouble going from XP to 7 and I was pleasantly surprised to see how easy it was and everything working fine --then I realised that I had no sound. Spent the best part of two days with no luck so back to XP. I am using a Lenovo 3000 N100 laptop but could find no upgrades on either the windows site or the Lenovo site. Can anyone help?