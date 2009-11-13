Windows 7 forum

by gmac11240 / November 13, 2009 9:19 PM PST

No trouble going from XP to 7 and I was pleasantly surprised to see how easy it was and everything working fine --then I realised that I had no sound. Spent the best part of two days with no luck so back to XP. I am using a Lenovo 3000 N100 laptop but could find no upgrades on either the windows site or the Lenovo site. Can anyone help?

Which N100
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 13, 2009 10:07 PM PST
In reply to: No SOUND

http://www-307.ibm.com/pc/support/site.wss/MIGR-63572.html shows that the N100 may have some dozen variants. Also keep trying as others sort out which driver it is. I didn't look any farther once I saw the dozen N100 models.
Bob

Did you try Windows Update?
by kimikaze / November 15, 2009 11:45 PM PST
In reply to: No SOUND

I had the same problem with my old Chaintech VNF4 Ultra motherboard and its integrated sound. Windows Update had the correct drivers from Realtek (my audio chip maker) and I got sound as a result. Check the Optional updates within Windows Update, if you haven't already.

Now that you're back to XP
by Steven Haninger / November 16, 2009 2:43 AM PST
In reply to: No SOUND

You should be able to determine the name of your sound device. With this information, you can search to see if Windows 7 drivers are available. They may not be on the Lenovo site but available from the manufacturer of the audio chipset.

Update your drivers
by TaraS_WinTeam / November 17, 2009 5:53 AM PST
In reply to: No SOUND
Win 7 no sound
by KCvale / March 22, 2010 11:38 AM PDT
In reply to: No SOUND

Problem: Win7 64 bit audio stops. Testing show Windows Audio and/or Windows Audio End Point services failed to start even though at initial install (before settings tweaks) they worked just fine?

If you are like me and installed on a desktop you changed some settings, one in particular is the Power settings designed to conserve power in laptops and just an annoyance on a desktop.

Well here is one for the next Win7 patch.

If you disable the Win7 Power Management service (hence Never shut of monitor or HD), your audio won't work.

I duplicated the problem 3 times and sure enough, I can't tell Win7 to leave my devices power alone without this completely unrelated consequence.

With several hours of testing now, turning off the monitor in 1/2 hour, and then Hibernate (for HD) in an hour seems livable and does not effect sound at all.

Power setting can be found from Admin Tools/Component Services/Services(local)

Scroll down and Right click Power, then select Properties.

Make sure it is set to Auto Start (not disabled), then select your options. Note that unlike most Win7 things, you will need to re-boot after Apply for this to work.

