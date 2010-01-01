Computer Help forum

General discussion

No signal to monitor

by druid2112 / January 1, 2010 6:50 AM PST

I got a userd computer for my kids. Turned it on and the display was 640x480 - not even sure I have a vid card. I messed with the settings and got it to 1024 (it was much more difficult than it should have been) but it was only 16 bit color.

Messed it with more, rebooted, now there is NOTHING on the screen. No cursor, nothing.

What can I do?

7 total posts
Safe mode . . .
by Coryphaeus / January 1, 2010 8:32 AM PST
and put it back the way it was.

You have "on the motherboard" video, not a specific card. If you had NO video . . .

Now.

Investigate the on board video in Device Manager. Look for updates. If there are none then a separate video card is needed.

Say what?
by druid2112 / January 1, 2010 11:51 AM PST
Did you mean to say start it up in safe mode? How do I do that when I can't see any keystrokes or anything?

So you get absolutely nothing?
by Coryphaeus / January 1, 2010 6:50 PM PST
Even when it first powers up you do not get the BIOS splash screen?

Almost nothing
by druid2112 / January 2, 2010 12:12 AM PST

It shows the Windows XP logo and the little left-to-right "thinking" thingy for about 5 secs, then that disappears and there is nothing. Totally black. That's why I'm so screwed. I can't ctl-alt-del, I can't bring up a cmd line, no cursor, nothing. hard to accomplish much in the dark.

That's enough to show it's a ...
by Kees Bakker / January 2, 2010 4:59 AM PST
Back to 640. How?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 2, 2010 2:26 AM PST
In XP we boot to SAFE MODE and then set the video mode to 640x480 or try 800x600. When it boots normally we should see video again.

