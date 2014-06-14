LG forum

no signal? -hdmi - LG 55LE5400 tv

by avril1234567 / June 14, 2014 2:53 AM PDT

I'm at a loss. I'm not tech savvy by any means but I'm trying here and getting nowhere. I have an LG 55LE5400 tv. It's out of warranty. Sunday my husband hooked up an RCA ANT571 antenna with great results. Tuesday, i got a modem and router (all hooked up and working fine) and a Roku 3 (was working fine) that i hooked up via HDMI to the LG tv. All was fine until Thursday. The Roku first showed no signal on the TV. I tried hooking the Roku up to other HDMI ports, i changed the hdmi cables, I switched out the DVD player and the roku on their cables/ports...still no signal. Now the DVD player is showing no signal either (also through HDMI cable). I returned the roku to the store and they hooked it up and it worked fine. So it has to be something on the tv. Its not the Roku, the HDMI cables were replaced, its not the DVD player...I did a hard factory reset on the TV..no change. SIMPLINK is off. Everything else seems ok on the tv. Antenna is still working great. I don't know what else to do. I called LG and they first said it was the other devices (it's not) then said its the cables (it's not), then said they would send me out a person to look at it, but that we are responsible for the cost of the parts/labor if repairs are needed. Is there anything else I can try? It seems like other people have had similar problems (posted at various places online) but no real answers are out there. One thing I read said to replace the mainboard...my husband is pretty good with that stuff...he's replaced my iphone screens a few times...is that something he can do wth the tv?

Clarification Request
Did you try the usual?(quick overview as this is on the web)
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 14, 2014 3:12 AM PDT

When the HDMI ports fail like this I unplug EVERYTHING from the afflicted HDTV and then remove the power cord. I wait about 10 minutes then apply the power cord and the HDMI to the port I want to use and test it.
Bob

Same problem - HDMI not working
by jhighland1 / September 19, 2014 9:03 PM PDT

Were you able to find a solution to the problem? I have an almost identical problem - except that my Roku has been hooked up for 7 months before my HDMI inputs stopped working two days ago.

by rra534 / November 23, 2014 8:36 AM PST

I have the same problem with my PS3. I have tested the PS3 on other HDMI TV, swapped cables, and followed all self help instructions....to no avail. Wish I had a cure. If you figure out anything, please post

There is some issue with the SLIM PS3
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 24, 2014 6:54 AM PST
In reply to: Same problem...

The self help doesn't include the tech tip I noted. Try it. Also, if it's the slim PS3, be sure to call it in. It's a known issue with some TVs.
Bob

(NT) So unplug everything for 10 min...is it important what order
by rra534 / November 25, 2014 9:10 AM PST
Maybe.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 25, 2014 9:16 AM PST

I never thought about it much. But for unplug I unplug connections first then power. For plug, I apply power then the one connection that was trouble.
Bob

I tried but no luck...it detects the hdmi signal because...
by rra534 / November 26, 2014 12:45 AM PST

a screen comes up asking do I want to use it. I say yes. Sound comes through, but not picture...I get the bouncing "no signal" on the screen. We do get periodic quick power outages now and then. Might have fried something even though there is a high quality surge protector. However I also heard something about the handshake not working on LG's sometimes because they had some DVD pirating code put in which can malfunction. Not sure if true. Strangely, HDMI cable box works fine.

Remember the PS3 is a picky thing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 26, 2014 12:53 AM PST

Try the PS3 on another TV. If it works, it's our old problem and you have to call it in and get LG to fix it. I can't guess what they'll do or offer.
Bob

Resolved???
by pcwellman76 / January 18, 2015 4:01 AM PST

Avril1234567, Did you ever get this issue resolved? I am pretty much having same issue, and I can't find anywhere on the internet that talks about an issue like this let alone resolves the problem. Curious if my solution is to buy a new tv?

Yup.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 18, 2015 7:52 AM PST
In reply to: Resolved???

The Slim PS3 is that bad an issue. It's on the web and since there is no solid fix, I don't link to them.
Bob

Same Problem
by jangaroo / January 21, 2015 12:45 PM PST

Same Model. None of the HDMI ports are working. Get a 'No Signal' even after TV asks if I want to use that connection after plugging in a device. So it knows there's a device connected but won't recognize it. Tried disconnecting all devices and unplugging for 10 mins. Still not working. An issue with the model?

Sounds more like an issue with your set.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 21, 2015 11:57 PM PST
In reply to: Same Problem

Time to get a tech to look at it.
Bob

HDMI NO SIGNAL
by vpvenkks / March 19, 2015 2:54 AM PDT
In reply to: Same Problem

Even I do face similar issue. All 4 HDMI ports showing NO SIGNAL, and good thing is normal AV cable works. Did factory reset and powered off and on ,, but still having the same issue, logged a complaint with lg. will keep posted

Remember
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 19, 2015 7:07 AM PDT
In reply to: HDMI NO SIGNAL

We have to do more than power off. I have to pull the mains lead.

HDMI NO SIGNAL
by vpvenkks / March 19, 2015 1:47 PM PDT
In reply to: Remember

I did power off removing all the cable. when i plug in the input source it shows do you want to use the Port and on selecting it... it waits for some time and show NO signal.

I wish it was clearer.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 19, 2015 1:49 PM PDT
In reply to: HDMI NO SIGNAL

Power off is not enough I've found. The power cord has to be removed as well on the 2 devices I want to try again.

I've lost count of folk that don't pull the power cords.
Bob

removed all cables
by vpvenkks / March 19, 2015 3:20 PM PDT
In reply to: I wish it was clearer.

Yes! disconnected all cables ( HDMI and power cord) and then pluged in the power cord again, and started adding the HDMI cables.. Getting the message, Do you want to use . HDMI logo gets visible. But NO signal bounces.
Thanks.

SOLVED HDMI NO SIGNAL
by vpvenkks / March 19, 2015 5:47 PM PDT
In reply to: removed all cables

LG service guy visited, he informed that HDMI had some spike and so the Motherboard needs to be changed and that is the only option. Mother board changed and all back to normal. I have a Android media player connected and now its HDMI is not working, so the service guy adviced the spike might caused by the media player, and so I disconnected the media player as the HDMI from the media player is not working now.

Good(?) find.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 20, 2015 2:44 AM PDT
In reply to: SOLVED HDMI NO SIGNAL

At least you know what to send to the recycler next.
Bob

repair cost
by jsparraou / March 24, 2015 1:25 PM PDT
In reply to: SOLVED HDMI NO SIGNAL

Could you please share how much they charged you for the service and parts?

Repair cost
by vpvenkks / March 25, 2015 5:07 AM PDT
In reply to: repair cost

INR 7500.00

(NT) maybe you switched it to VGA mode?
by James Denison / January 21, 2015 12:55 PM PST
Different LG TV but "similar issue"
by mrice99 / August 4, 2015 10:02 AM PDT

I have an LG with a single HDMI port. Home Theater Receiver plugged in gives me the No Signal message. Blu-ray, Chromecast, or laptop plugged in give me No Signal. HOWEVER, my Roku works.

Also...tried the power down of devices and reestablishing the handshake...with the Samsung Blu-ray, the Samsung startup logo appears briefly then, "No Signal" again.

Anyone heard of this? Some HDMI connected devices working and some not?

There are many prior reports on this
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 4, 2015 10:29 AM PDT

Besides this is one old post which I wish folk would not dig up, try the usual and then...

Some things we need to reset before connecting to HDMI. A few players have been PITR's in that I had to connect with composite (yellow) RCA to setup prior to HDMI. Rare but it's out there.

To dig in, try a new post in the CNET http://www.cnet.com/forums/tvs-home-theaters/ forum with all models numbers. Otherwise no one could guess if there is a workaround.

same issue my 47" LG 47LE8500 model LED LCD TV
by HagenTJ / August 19, 2015 5:33 PM PDT

two days ago i was using the LG TV with the HDMI ports and everything was fine most of the day. i have my computer and my Onkyo Receiver attached to HDMI ports on the TV. the whole system is connected with power using an APC UPS battery backup so I know there is clean power and no electrical spikes in my system setup. I shut my PC down and decided to use it again. I select the Input selection on the TV and the connected device is detected because it is not grayed out, but a few moments later a "no signal" message started bouncing around on the screen with the LG logo. i tried connecting the HDMI to 4 ports on the TV but still have "no signal" message. i tried connecting my VGA display port from my computer to my LG LED TV's VGA port and that too gives me a "no signal" message. I use rabbit ear antenna for over the air TV broadcasts and that still works fine. when i select the NetCast button on remote control that starts normally and i can still watch Netflix using the Ethernet connection. the RED-WHITE-YELLOW composite RCA connection still works when device is connected. I called LG support and they kept telling me the TV is out of warranty so there is nothing they can do for me. I received my LG TV January 2011 and was listed as being a $2,800 television, i got it on sale for $1,300. after only four years of use this should not be happening considering the amount of money i paid for it. I found allot of users in my online searches having the same issue with "no signal" being displayed with their HDMI ports. LG needs to step up and address this issue. if they do not all I can think of is a "Class Action Lawsuit" needs to be brought against LG for this issue. the issue for me started August 17, 2015.

Please top post this and
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 19, 2015 5:41 PM PDT

Try the usual. I'd post it here but this post is buried.

The same issue
by L_Joyce / August 25, 2015 10:54 AM PDT

This issue started with me on August 24, 2015. TV purchased in November, 2010

Same issue
by jkpjlw / August 25, 2015 1:22 PM PDT
In reply to: The same issue

Same issue started today August 25 2015. LG Model 32LD550, purchased early 2011.

LG 47LA7600-UA
by Mochadelight2 / January 16, 2016 7:49 PM PST
In reply to: The same issue

My TV has been giving me issues for about 2 months. The first HDMI port does not get a connection. The others show a snowed picutre. I she. Unplugged the TV and actually move it to another place in the home. I called LG tech support and received the same reply, put of warranty. They gave me a number to a techniton that can check the ports. TV is only 3 years old. If not fixed I will buy Samsung Tvs from now on.

Other makers have warranty periods too.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 16, 2016 8:25 PM PST
In reply to: LG 47LA7600-UA

The port check I do is pretty simple. I unplug all connections, then remove power for about 10 minutes, power up and try one port.

