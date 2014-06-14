no signal? -hdmi - LG 55LE5400 tv

I'm at a loss. I'm not tech savvy by any means but I'm trying here and getting nowhere. I have an LG 55LE5400 tv. It's out of warranty. Sunday my husband hooked up an RCA ANT571 antenna with great results. Tuesday, i got a modem and router (all hooked up and working fine) and a Roku 3 (was working fine) that i hooked up via HDMI to the LG tv. All was fine until Thursday. The Roku first showed no signal on the TV. I tried hooking the Roku up to other HDMI ports, i changed the hdmi cables, I switched out the DVD player and the roku on their cables/ports...still no signal. Now the DVD player is showing no signal either (also through HDMI cable). I returned the roku to the store and they hooked it up and it worked fine. So it has to be something on the tv. Its not the Roku, the HDMI cables were replaced, its not the DVD player...I did a hard factory reset on the TV..no change. SIMPLINK is off. Everything else seems ok on the tv. Antenna is still working great. I don't know what else to do. I called LG and they first said it was the other devices (it's not) then said its the cables (it's not), then said they would send me out a person to look at it, but that we are responsible for the cost of the parts/labor if repairs are needed. Is there anything else I can try? It seems like other people have had similar problems (posted at various places online) but no real answers are out there. One thing I read said to replace the mainboard...my husband is pretty good with that stuff...he's replaced my iphone screens a few times...is that something he can do wth the tv?