Networking & Wireless forum

General discussion

No response from router

by frosty0304 / August 7, 2008 10:34 PM PDT

I am using a vista laptop and get no response from the Paradyne 6218 router, however when using using my xp laptop the router connects without any problem any help greatly accepted

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: No response from router
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: No response from router
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Is the router set up per our forum sticky?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 7, 2008 10:41 PM PDT

If not, tell how yours is different.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
possible fix
by kurkosdr / January 2, 2009 3:25 AM PST

I had this problem too. In my case the router totally froze. Although the internet icon remained in the bottom right, firefox and IE wouldn't load pages and I would have no ping from either router of google. So, I had to reboot computer and router (in this order) to be able to connect again (otherwise, altough my wifi network was in the list, it wouldn't connect because it would receive no response from server). This never happened with xp. Also, this never happened with other connections, such as libraries and universities.

TO (MAYBE) SOLVE THIS: Some people suggest to disable ipv6: Go Control Panel --> Network and sharing center --> Manage Network Connections --> Choose your wireless connection --> Right click --> properties --> Find ipv6 on the list and disable. Apply and ok, reboot computer, router and everything and REPORT BACK

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to Networking & Wireless forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.