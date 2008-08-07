No response from router

If not, tell how yours is different.
I am using a vista laptop and get no response from the Paradyne 6218 router, however when using using my xp laptop the router connects without any problem any help greatly accepted
I had this problem too. In my case the router totally froze. Although the internet icon remained in the bottom right, firefox and IE wouldn't load pages and I would have no ping from either router of google. So, I had to reboot computer and router (in this order) to be able to connect again (otherwise, altough my wifi network was in the list, it wouldn't connect because it would receive no response from server). This never happened with xp. Also, this never happened with other connections, such as libraries and universities.
TO (MAYBE) SOLVE THIS: Some people suggest to disable ipv6: Go Control Panel --> Network and sharing center --> Manage Network Connections --> Choose your wireless connection --> Right click --> properties --> Find ipv6 on the list and disable. Apply and ok, reboot computer, router and everything and REPORT BACK
