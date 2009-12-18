No PS3 video output through receiver

Did you assign the inputs correctly?
I have a PS3 hooked up to a Pioneer VSX-519V A/V multi-channel receiver through HDMI which is connected to a Samsung LCD HDTV through HDMI as well. Now, I have audio through the 5.1 speaker system, but there seems to be a distinct lack video output in my TV!
I know that the receiver is capable of 1080p output as well as the TV having 1080p input. I even downscaled my PS3 to run on 480p in vain. No dice. I have no idea whats goin' on. On my TV it keeps saying that it's "Mode not supported."
I would appreciate some assistance! Thank you.
(SORRY FOR DOUBLE POSTING MY THREAD, I HAD THE WRONG TITLE)