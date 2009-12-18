TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

No PS3 video output through receiver

by bacondeity / December 18, 2009 12:14 PM PST

I have a PS3 hooked up to a Pioneer VSX-519V A/V multi-channel receiver through HDMI which is connected to a Samsung LCD HDTV through HDMI as well. Now, I have audio through the 5.1 speaker system, but there seems to be a distinct lack video output in my TV!

I know that the receiver is capable of 1080p output as well as the TV having 1080p input. I even downscaled my PS3 to run on 480p in vain. No dice. I have no idea whats goin' on. On my TV it keeps saying that it's "Mode not supported."

I would appreciate some assistance! Thank you.

(SORRY FOR DOUBLE POSTING MY THREAD, I HAD THE WRONG TITLE)

Look in the Samsung menu(s)
by Pepe7 / December 18, 2009 12:31 PM PST

Did you assign the inputs correctly?

TV or Receiver?
by bacondeity / December 18, 2009 12:36 PM PST

In the receiver? Yes. In the TV, it never really mattered to the TV before... As far as I remember. Aren't they just names and nothing more?

