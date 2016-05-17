NO NETFLIX 5.1 AUDIO FROM LG TV VIA ARC OR OPTICAL!

Hello ladies and gents. Apologies for not updating you all that I finally got ARC to work pretty much perfectly (about 80-90% of the time) for the last year and a half, until karma caught up with me and boom I went back in time to May 2016.



To cut a long story short, I had 2 cable/satellite boxes connected to the tv on HDMI 1 and 3, ARC on HDMI 2 back to the Onkyo and Samsung BD player HDMI'd to the Onkyo. All hunky dory, CEC, ARC, DD passthrough etc. until about a week ago. I decided to hang the TV on my crappy crumbly wall so all connections removed and replaced exactly as was but whadya know it...ARC is dead....It would work on occasion, but the minute I powered down either the TV or receiver and switched back on....No CEC Device found, no ARC. Decided to switch over to the optical out, but ended up damaging it badly thanks to my TV literally being flush with the wall thanks to my sturdy but totally impractical fixed wall mount.



Anyway cutting to the chase, no matter what I tried I just couldnt get ARC to work with all HDMI connections up. The only way I got it to finally work again was by disconnecting both other HDMI connections to the TV. Connecting both Cable boxes to the Receiver by HDMI also ended up a bust- I now have only one cable box connected by HDMI to the Receiver, and one by RCA for gloriously crappy low-res picture and sound. (luckily this is the one I very rarely use). The BD player hasn't been used in about a year, so its also out of the picture. Basically it seems like the ARC ports on both the TV and Receiver suddenly decided they wouldn't play ball with any of the other HDMI ports (or only one port as in the case of the receiver). Super weird, as there were no software updates and the only change was the TV went up on the wall (and is now incidentally back on the stand).



