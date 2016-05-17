NO NETFLIX 5.1 AUDIO FROM LG TV VIA ARC OR OPTICAL!

Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
26 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Need ALL makes/models please
by
Pepe7
/
May 18, 2016 9:27 AM PDT
Including the cable box. Sorry- it's really excruciating to help without knowing the specifics since they are often quite different between models.
Collapse -
Answer
I had the same problem after last update
by
lecoflu
/
July 3, 2016 3:26 PM PDT
The option 5.1 disappeared after the last app update. I searched the solution or information about but i found nothing. Do you have a news or a solution? Thanks
Collapse -
Back to Netflx
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
July 3, 2016 4:09 PM PDT
You can try hiding from Netflix, or running from Netflix . But they are the gatekeepers. They are guarding all the doors, they are holding all the keys. Which means that sooner or later, you are going to have to call Netflix to have a talk about this.
Collapse -
Just in case, the priors.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
July 3, 2016 4:25 PM PDT
Samsung and Netflix usually have you:
1. Check the TV Firmware is current.
2. Date and time are set.
3. You factory reset the TV and tried again.
4. With Samsung's guidance, change the country to a non Netflix country and back to force an app reload.
5. Sign out of Netflix, de-authorize, use the Konami code (Hey, programmers and Netflix, put these into menus like apps do today. This isn't 1986.
6. Change the DNS to another (hey, may as well list them all)
Frankly if the TV is now defective and this is in the spec, go for a refund.
Collapse -
I solved
by
lecoflu
/
July 3, 2016 4:27 PM PDT
I solved. I changed the audio options for ARC/Optical and i enable SIMPLINK and i changed PCM for Automatic. Thank
Collapse -
Good to read.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
July 3, 2016 4:29 PM PDT
As that is system specific I can't tell you that. There's a debate whether systems today should have such settings at all.
Collapse -
LG Netflix 5.1 fixed
Thanks for the advice Lecoflu. I set simplink to on and changed digital sound out from pcm to auto on my LG 65EF950V and now have 5.1 audio. Really appreciate the advice. Also just updated Netflix app to v 1.4.4 today and Marco Polo now shows and streams in HDR. Bloodline and most other HDR content still not in HDR but that's for another forum. Thanks.
Collapse -
Just optical?
Has anyone managed to get this working again, just through the optical out?. My brothers amp (RXV-3800) doesn't support hdmi 1.4/audio return, so I guess enabling the 'simplink' won't work for him.
LG 55EF950V (using Optical out)
RXV-3800
Latest Netflix update
latest TV firmware update
Collapse -
I've found ARC to fail so many times.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
September 2, 2016 2:32 PM PDT
That you have to make it a reason to return if you feel it's borken and not finding support.
For now my go to setup is:
All sources to receiver.
HDMI from receiver to HDTV.
One audio return link optical or if other, what works.
Collapse -
Reply
by
Wangbu7
/
September 17, 2016 8:03 AM PDT
This worked for me, changed the audio options to Optical/HDMI ARC but didn't enable SIMPLINK and i changed Dtv audio PCM to Automatic.
Collapse -
Digital sound out locked to pcm
My e6 was working fine in 5.1 on auto but now that option is greyed out and locked to pcm any way to change this when it is actually grey and locked?
Collapse -
Finally 5.1 on Netflix with my bose receiver and LG E6
by
M_bimmer
/
October 5, 2017 9:28 AM PDT
Thanks. It works as you described
Sound out (optical/hdmi arc):
Digital sound out: auto
Simplink: on
I also changed DTV audio setting: Auto (i set to dolby digital a while back and forgot)
Finally netflix is now on 5.1.
My LG E6 is connected to bose V35 receiver via optical.
Collapse -
Answer
TV Apps lack an audio standard
I have a similar problem with my LG OLED65B6P and Denon AVRX2200W over ARC. I spoke to LG Support and my issue is that the audio does not work 90% of the time when playing a TV App (Netflix, Youtube etc.). The answer was that there is no audio standard for these tv apps, and they are what is creating the problem when trying to use ARC. They expect a firmware update by the end of the year, but the engineers are still working on it. Not an entirely positive response, but it shows they know what the issue is. Unfortunately they told me to use optical, but it seems that does not work for you. That could be a difference in TV/AVR models.
Collapse -
LG TV Firmware Update
I foolishly updated the firmware on my LG 65" TV a few days ago. I now find that my Optical Link to a Amp and Speakers only works with when I am playing Free to Air TV or using the Foxtel Set Top Box as input. With any app on the TV (Netflix, iView, SBS On Demand etc), I have to switch to the TV Speaker to get sound.
Currently looking to roll back the firmware update if possible !
I will however try a few of the above suggestions first.
Collapse -
New OLED LG 55" B7A HDMI ARC PROBLEM
by
athbible
/
October 18, 2017 6:06 AM PDT
New TV as noted above. Going to a Denon AVR X3000, connected from TV's ARC HDMI port (HDMI 2) to Main Zone Monitor (ARC Enabled) on Denon receiver with a brand new Secur Max HDMI cable.
I have gone into the Sound settings on LG and enabled HDMI ARC out and Simplilink and chosen Auto on the other setting there.
When I watch Netflix from the tv the sound does not come out through my 5.1 setup.
Now, I am not sure about the denon setup and that's where my trouble may be coming too. For instance, the only hdmi in cable is in the GAME port from my PS4. So what do I select when wanting to use the ARC connection that's between the monitor out and the tv?
Maybe you all could help. I would appreciate it.
Thank you.
Collapse -
Since it's new.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
October 18, 2017 7:29 AM PDT
Keep it simple. Either they fix, explain and support or back it goes for a working system.
That said, ARC has been hit or miss. I never expect it to work so I carry an optical cable and check the manual for other solutions.
Collapse -
To expand on what Bob suggested
by
Pepe7
/
October 18, 2017 1:01 PM PDT
ARC is indeed very much hit/miss. IME it's a huge MISS. That said, testing a digital optical cable is worth the effort. They are $5.
You should also look at the Netflix audio output settings on the App itself. See here:
https://help.netflix.com/en/node/372
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
More specifically-
To adjust subtitles on most Blu-ray players, Smart TVs, and set-top boxes:
Launch the Netflix app.
Select a TV show or movie.
Select Audio & Subtitles from the options panel.
Select your preferred audio or subtitle options.
Press Back to return to the options panel.
Select Play.
On newer Blu-ray players, Smart TVs and set-top boxes, Audio & Subtitle options can be accessed while a TV show or movie is playing:
Launch the Netflix app.
Select a TV show or movie.
While your TV show or movie is playing, press the Down arrow.
Select the Dialog icon .
Select your preferred audio or subtitle options.
Note:
If you are unable to complete the steps above, subtitles are not supported on your device.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Regarding your overall connections though, I would opt to go this route instead:
PS4 (HDMI out) --> (HDMI IN) Denon X3000
Denon X3000 (HDMI out) --> (HDMI IN) LG HDTV
LG HDTV (digital optical out) -> (digital optical in) Denon X3000
*no cable or satellite box in your setup(?)
Collapse -
Answer
Solve arc connection oled65b6p
by
Yankees1
/
October 19, 2017 10:01 AM PDT
I have pioneer av vsx-lx101...this may resolve issue with arc not working on your av...what i did is connected HDMI 2 (arc) to av... i did not connect nothing else like cable box, game system, or dvd player everything was disconnected..i went thru my setup on my av and immediately arc started working also disconnect optical too
..hope this helps
Collapse -
Update: back to square one!
Hello ladies and gents. Apologies for not updating you all that I finally got ARC to work pretty much perfectly (about 80-90% of the time) for the last year and a half, until karma caught up with me and boom I went back in time to May 2016.
To cut a long story short, I had 2 cable/satellite boxes connected to the tv on HDMI 1 and 3, ARC on HDMI 2 back to the Onkyo and Samsung BD player HDMI'd to the Onkyo. All hunky dory, CEC, ARC, DD passthrough etc. until about a week ago. I decided to hang the TV on my crappy crumbly wall so all connections removed and replaced exactly as was but whadya know it...ARC is dead....It would work on occasion, but the minute I powered down either the TV or receiver and switched back on....No CEC Device found, no ARC. Decided to switch over to the optical out, but ended up damaging it badly thanks to my TV literally being flush with the wall thanks to my sturdy but totally impractical fixed wall mount.
Anyway cutting to the chase, no matter what I tried I just couldnt get ARC to work with all HDMI connections up. The only way I got it to finally work again was by disconnecting both other HDMI connections to the TV. Connecting both Cable boxes to the Receiver by HDMI also ended up a bust- I now have only one cable box connected by HDMI to the Receiver, and one by RCA for gloriously crappy low-res picture and sound. (luckily this is the one I very rarely use). The BD player hasn't been used in about a year, so its also out of the picture. Basically it seems like the ARC ports on both the TV and Receiver suddenly decided they wouldn't play ball with any of the other HDMI ports (or only one port as in the case of the receiver). Super weird, as there were no software updates and the only change was the TV went up on the wall (and is now incidentally back on the stand).
Collapse -
ARC still a miss
Recently bought this tv and I did the most recent upgrade firmware before noticing if the ARC input was working. Once the tv was mounted and all connections made I started to set up NAD 578v3 for ARC. No response and I changed configuration as many different possible ways that should work. Nothing!! Called Best Buy and advised them of situation as I talked to LG Rep. he stated he’s never heard of this issue which I think is BS since I found tons of threads similar to this.
Another thing I’ve noticed on Netflix there’s a beeping sound the comes on usually at night. Another thing LG had no clue about. Well I’m getting an exchange in a few weeks since the TV is on back order. Hopefully I’ll get one that works 100% and actually get what I paid for.
Anyone have any new info?
Collapse -
Agree. ARC is still hit or miss.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
December 1, 2017 9:16 AM PST
Collapse -
Answer
HDMI Cable Makes The Difference
You may want to make sure your HDMI cable is up to snuff. I was having the exact same issue until I replaced the cable with a full spec HDMI...one specifically labeled as high speed for 4K and ARC from Monoprice. That fixed it for me. No problems and full Atmos signal from apps.
Collapse -
Cable is good
My Cables are for sure not the issue, but I am wondering what apps you're using that get the Atmos signal... are you talking Netflix with DolbyVision? or something else?
Collapse -
Answer
Problem solved!
by
Pappygti
/
January 20, 2018 6:44 PM PST
So I have the LG SJ8500 running via HDMI ARC into a Yamaha RX-A750 receiver 5.1 surround setup (too lazy to run my other 2 speakers for 7.1). My DirecTV and all the apps work and sound perfect. The only problem I was having was with the Netflix app on the webOS 3.5. The picture was playing fine but the surround sound kept blanking out from anywhere to 1-5 seconds at a time making it almost unwatchable. You could see the speakers disappear each time it did this on the front of the Yamaha screen. So to test it I switched the sound to just the internal TV speakers and it worked perfectly meaning something was happening with the signal from the TV to the Yamaha, not the Netflix app itself.
Here's how I finally fixed it...
Go to the LG TV settings: Sound~Sound Out~Audio Out and change Digital Sound Out to "PCM" and SIMPLINK to "On".
Once I changed Digital Sound Out from Auto to PCM I had no more issues and it was still 5.1 surround thanks to the Yamaha decoder. The one caveat is that PCM doesn't sound quite as good so if I'm watching anything else I change it back from PCM to Auto. Not sure why this was only an issue with the LG Netflix app but I don't care as long as I can now watch and listen to my shows without having to use my Chromecast.
Hope this helps anyone out there with this problem.
Collapse -
Answer
ARC stinks
by
cscsjsjs
/
February 18, 2018 2:52 PM PST
Here is my setup
Sony (cira 2006) receiver str-dh720hp
Direct TV genie receiver
LG 65uj63000
I have direct tv connected to sony receiver in CATV hdmi port
TV out HDMI to LG
LG sound to optical (auto) simplink to on
could not get apps (Netflix, amazon) to play over stereo speakers
called LG, Called sony, according to everyone it should work but it did not
Got optical audio cable
connected to TV and receiver
set LG sound to optical (auto) simplink to on
TV out from Recevier to HDMI 1 on TV (not ARC)
I can now have amazon,netflix over my stereo in surround sound, turn receiver to TV mode and it works
bestbuy tech said that "ARC stinks and is not reliable". This set works for me so I will stick with it for now
Just wish I would have know that when first got tv instead of wasting 3 hours troubleshooting on a sunday ( could have been playing golf)