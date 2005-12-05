No net conn when using a Netgear router for connectivity

Networking & Wireless forum

by AKan / December 5, 2005 4:08 AM PST

Hi,
My desktop PC has a perfect internet conn (Comcast Broadband) when plugged directly to the RCA cablemodem.

However, I need to connect a 2nd desktop PC into this connection. Thus, I changed the wiring of my 1st PC to connect the RCA cablemodem to a NetGear MR81v2 Wireless Router (which has 5 ports avail for hardwired connectivity). I then connected the router to my PC (no 2nd PC even connected yet).

Voila - what do I get, a message saying no internet connection. I've tried all the usual tricks, powering down the cablemodem, PC & router for 15 mins and then bringing them up one at a time, I've tried many times to reset the cablemodem IP address by unplugging the cablemodem, waiting 2 mins & then re-plugging it.

H-e-l-p !

BTW, my PC is up-to-date with Windows XP OS.

Some ISP's will....
by Michael Geist / December 5, 2005 4:27 AM PST

give out a modem that has routing capabilities built in. In this case one has to reset the modem into Bridge mode to allow an external router to be used. You may want to ask them.

Other then that, I would try to access the router's setup page and make sure the settings are correct for your ISP.

seperate routers and modems
by nitrousjunkie / December 8, 2005 10:49 PM PST
In reply to: Some ISP's will....

i had this trouble on my old network configuration. the solution i found was to buy a router with a built in modem. problem solved.
try looking on ebay, i recommend a
Netgear DG834G 802.11g Wireless ADSL Router/Modem
as it's the router i'm currently using for my network, easy to set up, i had the LAN working in about an hour and half from unboxing the router, and then my internet connection was working half hour after that. has the advantages of wireless capabilities so that if you have any laptops with wireless cards they can be online. the router has 4 RJ45 sockets for hardwired LAN cabling.

