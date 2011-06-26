What's not working?
i just installed Windows 7 64bit on My Laptop
Gateway MT6451
Chipset ATI Xpress 200 (RS480) Rev 10
Southbridge ATI SB400 Rev 80
Bios
Brand Phoenix Technoligies LTD
Version 84.06
After it installedi it. i had a 1 Conflict in My Hardware Device List it said i had No Driver Installed on The Mass Storage Controller. i have tried using the gateway drivers but it said it would not work with this Version of Windows.i tried doing Windows Update it says no Drivers Found any clues where i can get one?????