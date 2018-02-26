No longer able to able into WIndows XP Home

Suddenly my computer shout down itself and after it restart I got this pop up mesage from windows block saying something about Zlob.trojan and then it shut down again. Then I got this message while starting up
--------------------------------------------
Windows could not start because the following file is missing or corrupt:
\Windows\System32\Config\System
You can attempt to repair this file by starting Windows Setup using the original Setup CD-ROM. Select 'r' at the first screen to start repair.
-----------------------------------------
I have tried replacing the star-up files and windows system files but it still useless.. I do not want to reformat my drive and wondering if there is still ways to solve the problem...
