Laptops forum

General discussion

No internet access/uninstall windows

by oliver_hayakawa / March 9, 2007 1:03 AM PST

I am terrible with computers so i really appreciate any help with these two long winded problems.

1. I have recently received a DELL Inspiron 1501. I moved into a friend's house with internet connection and was told that all i needed to do was plug the wire in and the internet would work. This did happen. However for some reason it no longer happens. I am still able to connect online and i can see that there is lots of activity in the bytes received and sent, however i am unable to access anything on the internet. I have a feeling it might of had something to do with registering my one month free Mcafree trial around that time, maybe it blocks the internet?? ( I also thought that the pop up about the sonic solutions drive might be affecting it, i am told that it isn't-but i cant solve that problem either until i can go online.

(follow on)
2.Therefore i reinstalled my windows vista and my new version allows me internet access, however it did not uninstall my orginal program so when i turn my laptop on i can choose from my old windows vista which won't let me go online (but includes all the shortcuts and all the pre installed stuff- v.useful) and my reinstalled windows which let's me online but none of the other stuff. this has also caused a big problem with the memory on my C-drive as it is now completely full, i imagine because it's somehow storing these two versions of windows, in addition virtually everything i download, mostly without realising goes to my c-drive,thus the d drive is relatively empty and the C is full. Therefore how might i delete one of these versions.
In the ideal world i will delete the newly installed one and keep the old version but fix the problem with the internet access.

Im sorry for writing for so long, but i am really clueless of what to do.

Thanks for any help!

Oli

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: No internet access/uninstall windows
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: No internet access/uninstall windows
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
A suggestion
by mbonwick / March 11, 2007 12:43 AM PST

Why don't you move the shortcuts and useful stuff off the old version and then uninstall that?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What a mess !
by Ghost26-20878886633866019035262628200812 / March 11, 2007 9:50 AM PDT

Wow ! Lol. You have done a beautiful mess , no ? Wink

At your place, I would completely format the hard-drive and then reinstall Windows Vista in one big partition ( or a small 20 GB partition with another partiton which takes the rest of the unpartitonned space to store your documents ).

Make sure to download the latest drivers from Dell for Windows Vista ( 32 or 64-bits, depending of which version you have ) and all your reinstallation CDs/DVDs.

Installing a clean install of WinVista will be the best solution. You'll get better performances because you'll uninstall all the useless softwares installed by Dell.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thanks!
by oliver_hayakawa / March 12, 2007 12:35 AM PDT
In reply to: What a mess !

It sounds like the right thing to do! so now.....how do i go about whiping the hard drive then, i take it that this pretty mcuh means whiping the whole laptop! Also, when re-installing does it then give me the option for repartitioning things? i.e how much C and D gets etc?

Thanks again, literally give me 1 min with a computer and ill find a way to mess it up!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Reinstalling Windows
by Ghost26-20878886633866019035262628200812 / March 12, 2007 9:07 AM PDT
In reply to: thanks!

A clean install is very easy :

1. Download all the drivers available for your model : go to http://support.dell.com/support/downloads/index.aspx?c=ca&l=en&s=gen and write your service tag ( look under your notebook ).

2. Burn the drivers on a CD or copy everything on a USB key.

3. Save your datas on an safe external hard-drive or DVDs.

4. Enter in the BIOS and modify the boot sequence. Place the optical drive in first position ( the optical driver will be able to boot on the re-install DVD or CD ). To enter in the BIOS, generally, you hit a key at the beginning of the startup ( on my Dell, it is F2 ). It is written on your screen when the computer boot.

5. Boot on the Windows DVD. At that point, it is simple. Make sure to don't delete a small 40-50 MB partition ( if the DVD see it ). I saw somewhere that Dell needs it when you send the laptop. I think all your personal information when you bought it are put there. So delete all partitions and click on the Create button to make a partition. You can now choose the size of it. Make sur to partition all the unpartitionned space. After you have created your patitions, format it using the NTFS file system. The C partition will be the one where Vista will be installed. Click on the partition C before clicking on Next ( or to continue the installation to make sure that Windows will be installed on C ).

6. Reinstall Windows. Put your key and fill out every boxes.

7. Install all your drivers.

8. Install your software ( antivirus, MS Office, Antispyware, etc. )

9. Update your Windows with Microsoft Update.


Get the re-installation DVD free by calling at the Dell service my WinXP DVD was free ).

For Dell Media direct, don't worry. When you download the drivers, you will see Dell MediaDirect Repear Utility. It is the procedure you have to do after you format your hard-drive.

Once everything is completed, download Acronis True Image demo. Make an image of your C Drive ( where all your programs will be installed ) and store it on your drive "D" or an external hard-drive or on a DVD. If a problem occurs, you'll reinstall Windows Vista, install Acronis demo and it will be able to restore your drive image ( I haven't tested, but it is supposed ). You will not have to reinstall all your drivers and softwares.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.