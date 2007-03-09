No internet access/uninstall windows

Why don't you move the shortcuts and useful stuff off the old version and then uninstall that?
I am terrible with computers so i really appreciate any help with these two long winded problems.
1. I have recently received a DELL Inspiron 1501. I moved into a friend's house with internet connection and was told that all i needed to do was plug the wire in and the internet would work. This did happen. However for some reason it no longer happens. I am still able to connect online and i can see that there is lots of activity in the bytes received and sent, however i am unable to access anything on the internet. I have a feeling it might of had something to do with registering my one month free Mcafree trial around that time, maybe it blocks the internet?? ( I also thought that the pop up about the sonic solutions drive might be affecting it, i am told that it isn't-but i cant solve that problem either until i can go online.
(follow on)
2.Therefore i reinstalled my windows vista and my new version allows me internet access, however it did not uninstall my orginal program so when i turn my laptop on i can choose from my old windows vista which won't let me go online (but includes all the shortcuts and all the pre installed stuff- v.useful) and my reinstalled windows which let's me online but none of the other stuff. this has also caused a big problem with the memory on my C-drive as it is now completely full, i imagine because it's somehow storing these two versions of windows, in addition virtually everything i download, mostly without realising goes to my c-drive,thus the d drive is relatively empty and the C is full. Therefore how might i delete one of these versions.
In the ideal world i will delete the newly installed one and keep the old version but fix the problem with the internet access.
Im sorry for writing for so long, but i am really clueless of what to do.
Thanks for any help!
Oli