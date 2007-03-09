No internet access/uninstall windows

A clean install is very easy :



1. Download all the drivers available for your model : go to http://support.dell.com/support/downloads/index.aspx?c=ca&l=en&s=gen and write your service tag ( look under your notebook ).



2. Burn the drivers on a CD or copy everything on a USB key.



3. Save your datas on an safe external hard-drive or DVDs.



4. Enter in the BIOS and modify the boot sequence. Place the optical drive in first position ( the optical driver will be able to boot on the re-install DVD or CD ). To enter in the BIOS, generally, you hit a key at the beginning of the startup ( on my Dell, it is F2 ). It is written on your screen when the computer boot.



5. Boot on the Windows DVD. At that point, it is simple. Make sure to don't delete a small 40-50 MB partition ( if the DVD see it ). I saw somewhere that Dell needs it when you send the laptop. I think all your personal information when you bought it are put there. So delete all partitions and click on the Create button to make a partition. You can now choose the size of it. Make sur to partition all the unpartitionned space. After you have created your patitions, format it using the NTFS file system. The C partition will be the one where Vista will be installed. Click on the partition C before clicking on Next ( or to continue the installation to make sure that Windows will be installed on C ).



6. Reinstall Windows. Put your key and fill out every boxes.



7. Install all your drivers.



8. Install your software ( antivirus, MS Office, Antispyware, etc. )



9. Update your Windows with Microsoft Update.





Get the re-installation DVD free by calling at the Dell service my WinXP DVD was free ).



For Dell Media direct, don't worry. When you download the drivers, you will see Dell MediaDirect Repear Utility. It is the procedure you have to do after you format your hard-drive.



Once everything is completed, download Acronis True Image demo. Make an image of your C Drive ( where all your programs will be installed ) and store it on your drive "D" or an external hard-drive or on a DVD. If a problem occurs, you'll reinstall Windows Vista, install Acronis demo and it will be able to restore your drive image ( I haven't tested, but it is supposed ). You will not have to reinstall all your drivers and softwares.