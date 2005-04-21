PC Applications forum

by searcher21-half / April 21, 2005 9:42 AM PDT

I haven't received any email for several days now, either in OE or on my ISP. I have been told it is a problem with the settings in OE. I don't know how to resolve this problem and can't find the right answers on MS site.

I have a new Dell Dimension 3000 with Windows XP Professional. Can someone tell me where to find a solution other than paying a Dell Support Technician? TIA.

7 total posts
RE: No Email
by caktus / April 21, 2005 1:22 PM PDT

Your ISP should be able to help you setup your email account settings. That's one of the reasons their there. If they won't you should threaten to take your business (and money) elswhere.

Have you received any email since you've started using this ISP with the new computer? Who is your ISP? What is the ISP's URL address?

Don't call Dell
by glb613 / April 21, 2005 8:28 PM PDT

It isn't their problem. Contact your ISP.

No Email with Outlook Express
by searcher21-half / April 23, 2005 1:01 AM PDT

Maybe my problem isn't OE after all. Just before my problem started, I received an update from McAfee. Yesterday I received another update from McAfee. Today my email came in enmasse. Problem solved?

There have been times
by glb613 / April 23, 2005 4:11 AM PDT

when my ISP's mail server was down. During that time, I couldn't get mail. Or, it could be a glitch with McAfee that is now solved. If the problem happens again, call your ISP.

Try this
by PudgyOne / April 23, 2005 6:18 AM PDT

Open Outlook Express

Remove your email accounts

Shut down your computer and restart

Open Outlook Express

Install your email accounts

If they are entered correctly this should work.

If they are not entered correctly, do this

Go to www.google.com and type in the search bar Outlook Express and your email address (hotmail.com, gmail.com, aol.com ect.) This will give you instructions on how to setup Outlook Express with your ISP. If your ISP provides this information then use their information before you do the search.

Hope this helps

ThunderBird
by Jatenate / April 25, 2005 11:46 AM PDT

I would recommend trying out Mozilla Thunderbird. They have excellent support and, from my experience, Thunderbird is a very strong program.

-jatenate-

