No digital surround from ps3

I am hooking up a ps3 and cable box using hdmi cables. The problem I am having is with the surround sound. From the tv I am running an optical cable to the receiver from the tv. The receiver has no hdmi inputs because it is older. I am able to get digital surround sound from the cable box through the receiver this was but only 2 channnel suround from the ps3. How can I fix this because I would like to have both the cable and ps3 run through the surround in digital sound.
