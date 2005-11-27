Computer Help forum

by jdorisco / November 27, 2005 3:20 AM PST

Suddenly, and for no apparent reason I am having sound problems. When I go into Sound and Audio device Properties, I see "No Audio Device" on the Volume tab.
I system restored back to yesterday, with no change, except the speaker icon is gone from the notification area of the taskbar and cannot be restored. Windows media player still plays music from my files. I'm stumped as to what has changed and how to correct it.

question..
by jackintucson / November 27, 2005 5:30 AM PST
In reply to: No Audio Device???

Is your sound on board or of the PCI device nature? Helps to have more info. Please provide what the red type requests. Better answers come of it...Let us know..

Jack

re
by jdorisco / November 27, 2005 6:22 AM PST
In reply to: question..

Sorry for omitting other info. The system is running Win XP Home and has integrated Vinyl AC'97 Audio. I get no sound from online sites, and am still seeing "No Audio Device" in sound properties. I have no volume control as all settings are "greyed out". Device Manager shows no problems and all the audio driver listings read "This Device is working properly".

P.S....
by jdorisco / November 27, 2005 12:57 PM PST
In reply to: No Audio Device???

Have now discovered that system sounds do not work either. .wma and .mid files play just fine.

Device manager
by PKsteven / November 27, 2005 3:27 PM PST
In reply to: P.S....

Do you know how to get to device manager? If not, Right click MY Computer\Properties\Hardware\Device Manager go to Sound, Video and Game Controllers. Click on the plus sign to expand. Can you tell me what's in there? Also, you may need to do a simple driver update to eliminate this problem, I have the same V\AC and had this issue myself. If you see it, right click on it and choose to update driver.


Paul

Device Manager
by jdorisco / November 28, 2005 11:54 AM PST
In reply to: Device manager

The first thing I tried was to update the Vinyl AC'97 Driver, but after rebooting there was no change so I rolled back to the old driver. Someone who claims to be knowledgable about these things tells me that "the sound driver is OK otherwise Win.Media Player would not work." If this person is wrong, let me know and I will try the updated driver again. I get sound from Media Player files, CD's and DVD's, but no system sounds or website sounds. I'm going to try safe mode and uninstall driver, then reboot and reinstall.

did you try
by PKsteven / November 28, 2005 2:43 PM PST
In reply to: Device Manager

to go to control pannel, make sure it's in classic view, go to your sounds and audio devices. On the first menu there is a little box in the middel to show your volume in taskbar and a mute button, make sure place volume incon is checked, and mute isn't....just to be sure. Now click on the audio tab and see what you have? Do both sound and recording both have your audio driver listed? You can click onthe volume tab under sound playback and make sure for now, just the mic is muted and nothing else. Just want to make sure it shows correctly.

Paul

RE
by jdorisco / November 28, 2005 3:21 PM PST
In reply to: did you try

Sound properties/Volume says: "No Audio Device" - therefore, all functions are Greyed out. Cannot adjust volume, mute, or replace volume icon in taskbar. No sounds will play in system sounds. Sound is fine when playing from files, CD's or DVD's.

Ok here
by PKsteven / November 28, 2005 3:24 PM PST
In reply to: RE
Reply
by jdorisco / November 29, 2005 1:35 PM PST
In reply to: Ok here

Downloaded and installed new "Enhanced" Audio Controller but still no luck. Sound properties still says No Audio Device. Still have no system sounds or website sound. Oddly, when I go into sound properties - voice - Test hardware, I actually get a beep - followed by an error message saying: "Your sound hardware cannot play sounds". This beep is the only system sound that I get, but seems to contradict the error message.

Success!
by jdorisco / November 29, 2005 1:59 PM PST
In reply to: Reply

After download and install of new Audio controller, It is now listed in both audio playback and recording. The AC'97 was not listed in either one before the new install. I still don't know what caused this, but I now know how to fix it. Whew... Thanks Paul and others who offered suggestions.

Good to hear it
by PKsteven / November 29, 2005 3:51 PM PST
In reply to: Success!

Glad it worked. And thank you for the thanks.

Take care , Paul

I also have the "No Audio Device" problem ...
by Peter Boyd / December 8, 2005 12:09 AM PST
In reply to: Success!

but with a Soundmax Digital Audio Card. Within my system I seem to have no option to only install - I am offered update - but that doesn't fix it - can someone tell me what I need to do, please ..

Peter, And Have You?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / December 8, 2005 1:00 AM PST

...tried installing updated drivers for your Soundmax card? Whenever posting questions on these forums, please give us as much information as possible about your computer. Depending on your issue, we might need the operating system, processor speed, amount of RAM installed, brand name of the computer, (if there is one), and any EXACT error messages you are receiving, and anthing else you think might be helpful. The more information you give us, the better informed our answer will be.

Is the Soundmax card an integrated card? (Most are!) Generally, Soundmax integrated sound cards are updated by downloading the most recent driver from the computer manufacturer's website..Have you tried that? Tell us everything about the sound device including the driver date and driver version number that are described in Device Manager.

Hope this helps and let us know more.

Grif

Yes I have - to no effect
by Peter Boyd / January 11, 2006 9:05 PM PST
In reply to: Peter, And Have You?

I am sure my registry has been invalidly modified by some software that I once tried and later removed

Peter, We Still Know Nothing About Your Machine
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / January 12, 2006 4:01 AM PST

It's hard to give much further specific information..

Have you tried restarting the computer into Safe Mode, then navigate to Device Manager and UNINSTALL the device. (If there are duplicates of the device listed in Safe Mode, then Uninstall them as well.) Now restart the computer and let Windows re-recognize the device and reinstall it..After that's done, install the updated drivers again.

If that doesn't get it done, the sound card is probably bad.

Grif

My Computer Details
by Peter Boyd / January 18, 2006 6:38 PM PST

DELL Dimension 2350
Pentium 4 CPU 2.6GHz 256MB of RAM


Device Manager listing
===============
[-]...DELL-BOY
[+]...Computer
[+]...Disk drives
[+]...Display adapters
[+]...DVD/CD-ROM drives
[+]...Floppy disk controllers
[+]...Floppy disk drives
[+]...IDE ATA/ATAPI controllers
[+]...Imaging devices
[+]...Keyboards
[+]...Mice and other pointing devices
[+]...Modems
[+]...Monitors
[+]...Network adapters
[+]...Ports (COM & LPT)
[+]...Processors
[-] Sound, video and game controllers
Audio Codecs
Legacy Audio Drivers
Legacy Video Capture Devices
Media Control Devices
SoundMAX Integrated Digital Audio
Video Codecs
[+]...Storage volumes
[-]....System devices
ACPI Fixed Feature Button
Direct memory access controller
Intel(R) 82801DB LPC Interlace Controller - 24C0
Intel(R) 82801DB PCI Bridge - 244E
Intel(R) 82801DB/DBM SMBus Controller - 24C3
Intel(R) 82845GfGL/GE/PEjGV Processor to I/O Controller - 2560
ISAPNP Read Data Port
Microcode Update Device
Microsoft ACPI-Compliant System
Microsoft System Management BIOS Driver
Motherboard resources
Motherboard resources
Numeric data processor
OpenManage Client Instrumentation device driver
PCI bus
Plug and Play Software Device Enumerator
Programmable interrupt controller
System board
System CMOS/real time clock
System speaker
System timer
[+]...Universal Serial Bus controllers

Peter, And....
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / January 19, 2006 1:38 AM PST

...we still don't know the SoundMax driver version or driver date?

In the meantime, have you followed the procedures I described earlier?

(I'll quote)
Have you tried restarting the computer into Safe Mode, then navigate to Device Manager and UNINSTALL the device. (If there are duplicates of the device listed in Safe Mode, then Uninstall them as well.) Now restart the computer and let Windows re-recognize the device and reinstall it..After that's done, install the updated drivers again.

If that doesn't get it done, the sound card is probably bad. (End Quote)

Hope this helps.

Grif

I have done what you asked ...
by Peter Boyd / January 23, 2006 10:37 PM PST
In reply to: Peter, And....

Thanks for your help so far,

First: my drivers -

Driver Provider: Analog Devices
Driver Date: 19/12/2002
Driver Version: 5.12.1.3538

Secondly: I uninstalled exactly as you suggested - and I have previously done this several times in a variety of ways.

Having done so, the system, on reloading, reports:

either or both of -

Found New Hardware
Multimedia Audio Controller

or

Found New Hardware
SounMax Integrated Digital Audio

and sometimes - a message something like -

your new hardware is ready to use

----

But the problem stays the same.

Here is some more info:

Within CONTROL PANEL:

Within Sounds and Audio Devices

Sounds and Audio Device Properties

Within the VOLUME Tab

No Audio Device

(everything else 'grayed out')

Within the AUDIO Tab

Sound playback
Default device
No Playback Devices 'grayed out'

Sound recording
Default device
SoundMAX Digital Audio

MIDI music playback
Default device
Microsoft GS Wavetable SW Synth

/ Use only default device (/ = tick)

Within VOICE Tab

Voice playback
Default device
No Playback Devices 'grayed out'

Voice recording
Default device
SoundMAX Digital Audio

----

I now think that I have a problem related to DirectSound within DirectX. Could there be a clash?

There is also an issue between DirectX and .Net Framework 2.0 since the DirectX Diagnostic Tool reports 'system.dll' missing when .Net Framework 2.0 is installed but not when I remove it.

Any help greatly appreciated

Peter, Next Step...Purchase A PCI Sound Card...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / January 24, 2006 1:34 AM PST

As stated earlier,,your SoundMAX integrated cards has probably gone south..DirectX is reporting problems because the card is bad, not the other way around.

During the installation of the new card, you should disable the integrated SoundMAX card in 'Device Manager' and allow the new card to be default.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Why does Device Manager say that it is working properly?
by Peter Boyd / January 25, 2006 7:22 PM PST
In reply to: No Audio Device???

Sorry to disbelieve you Grif, but Device Mgr says it's OK

It's Your Choice To Believe Or Not...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / January 26, 2006 12:42 AM PST

Device Manager indicates it's working correctly because the computer detects the device and determines that all connections are being made..That doesn't mean that sound is coming out..If you'll notice, Device Manager also states: "If you are having problems with this device, click Troubleshoot to start the troubleshooter." The Device Manager isn't always correct especially when you've previously posted the following information. :

http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6122-0.html?forumID=44&threadID=139299&messageID=1694398

If the device worked previously and it doesn't now, then clearly the device isn't "Working Correctly". Either it won't detect and use the drivers correctly or the output circuitry isn't transmitting the signal.

Instead of troubleshooting the problem for days, and because I've also had similar problems with the integrated SoundMAX devices on a few of our DELL's, I find it easier to purchase an inexpensive PCI sound card and install it..The problem is normally solved.

Hope this helps.

Grif

