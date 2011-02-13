Nitro PDF 64-bit Free Download

And where did you see that info?
Kees
All I can find are the 32-bit category. I saw a notation that this exists but I can't find a link anywhere?
Thx
And they say miracles never happen, who knew? Thank you very much. It going to be a while before I install it now because I seem to have had a bad trojan vuno and so I am in the process of cleaning up my computer but I sure do thank you for helping me out and i will sure use it as soon as up and going again.
I'm not looking for a bit-version of Nitro PDF, but I just downloaded Nitro PDF from C|net and my Norton Internet Security says it has WS.Trojan.H included in the download. Windows 8 won't install it even after it has been cleaned. Is this a Win 8 issue or has C|net been infected?
(Tried to install on HP Pavillion g6 running Win 8, OEM installation with Norton Internet Security 20.2.0.19, default settings, updated 11/2/2012.)
I had the same experience!
Comodo internet security Free 64-bit warned me to!
I googled it and "some moore beknowled" persons sad that it had to do with how it installs its lisence in some "hidden" way or something..
I TRUST SYMANTEC AND COMODO - quite much moore than "san fransisco corporated - Nitro PDF ".
False positives from 2 of the biggest antivirus corporations? - yeah riiiight!
CNET - please do a follow up on this since garym123 posted this 2011 and now it is 2013..
Download.com is still my favorit downlod spot on the net" thou! Keep it up!
64-bit it is...
