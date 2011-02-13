Nitro PDF 64-bit Free Download

Office & Productivity Software forum

by mytwistedsister / February 13, 2011 5:19 PM PST

All I can find are the 32-bit category. I saw a notation that this exists but I can't find a link anywhere?


Thx

What;'s wrong with the 32-bit version?
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 13, 2011 5:21 PM PST

And where did you see that info?

Kees

32 bit message
by mytwistedsister / February 14, 2011 2:26 PM PST

I did download the 32 bit and got a message after all was said and done that I needed to get the 64 bit version. It would not install the 32-bit version.

Re: 64-bit
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 14, 2011 4:40 PM PST
In reply to: 32 bit message
Nitro Program
by mytwistedsister / February 14, 2011 11:16 PM PST
In reply to: Re: 64-bit

It's a start, however I would like more than a trial. The 32 bit is not a trial but the 64 bit is a trial. So ultimately that is what i would like to find. But thanks for the link in the meantime.

64 bit trial
by mytwistedsister / February 14, 2011 11:26 PM PST
In reply to: Re: 64-bit

That is a trial as opposed to a permanent download. I did try to install and was unsuccessful. Not sure what the problem is, will have to investigate.

Thanks for the link.

Re: trial
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 15, 2011 7:00 AM PST
In reply to: 64 bit trial

Trials can be converted in permanently working programs by paying for a license key. So if you get it to install (no clue yet why it didn't work) that wouldn't be a problem. Anyway, it's good you didn't yet pay for it.

Kees

And
by mytwistedsister / February 15, 2011 10:50 AM PST
In reply to: Re: trial

And they say miracles never happen, who knew? Thank you very much. It going to be a while before I install it now because I seem to have had a bad trojan vuno and so I am in the process of cleaning up my computer but I sure do thank you for helping me out and i will sure use it as soon as up and going again.

Malware in C|net's version of Nitro PDF?
by garym123 / November 2, 2012 2:57 PM PDT

I'm not looking for a bit-version of Nitro PDF, but I just downloaded Nitro PDF from C|net and my Norton Internet Security says it has WS.Trojan.H included in the download. Windows 8 won't install it even after it has been cleaned. Is this a Win 8 issue or has C|net been infected?

(Tried to install on HP Pavillion g6 running Win 8, OEM installation with Norton Internet Security 20.2.0.19, default settings, updated 11/2/2012.)

Need a link.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 3, 2012 2:29 AM PDT

But as you know, false positives do happen. And with how these apps HOOK IN to the OS and apps, such are more likely to trip those false positives.
Bob

Malware in Nitro PDF 64-bit?
by jepp_jepp / January 24, 2013 7:03 PM PST

I had the same experience! Sad

Comodo internet security Free 64-bit warned me to!

I googled it and "some moore beknowled" persons sad that it had to do with how it installs its lisence in some "hidden" way or something..

I TRUST SYMANTEC AND COMODO - quite much moore than "san fransisco corporated - Nitro PDF ".

False positives from 2 of the biggest antivirus corporations? - yeah riiiight!

CNET - please do a follow up on this since garym123 posted this 2011 and now it is 2013..

Download.com is still my favorit downlod spot on the net" thou! Keep it up! Cool

64-bit it is...

Thanks!
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / January 25, 2013 12:40 AM PST

I will bring this to the attention of the Download.com team.

Thanks for reporting it.
-Lee

