Nikon P500 Blurry photos

by knightreigner / July 20, 2011 2:52 AM PDT

I recently purchased a Nikon P500 and noticed that a lot of the pictures come out blurry. This often happens on the Green camera selection. Based on my explanation, although I love taking pictures, you can see that I'm not a camera buff.

I had purchased a previous version of the Nikon camera and had a similar problem so I'm left wondering if the blurry pictures problem is part of the Nikon camera family.

The other issue I have is that when I try to take multiple pictures, using that feature, it takes about 20 at once and then there is a delay and only one picture is actually left behind. I don't understand that.

I used to have a Sony DSC and that camera was beautiful and I never faced these issues. Unfortunately it was stolen and is no longer made....although not an old version....

Examples
by PistonCupChampion / July 20, 2011 3:27 AM PDT

It is impossible to say what is the cause of the blurry photos without seeing examples, but some of the causes:

Not holding the camera steady- if you zoom a lot, the camera needs to be especially steady. A tripod might be the only answer

Too low a shutter speed- Too low a speed magnifies hand movement.

Subject moving- Too low a shutter speed won't "freeze" the subject.

I do not quite understand your second question about multiple photos, but it sounds like you are not using the cameras burst mode, but instead using its image stacking features, which take multiple shots and combine them into one photo. The image stacking modes are for either giving better dynamic range (allowing better photos of scenes with both bright and dark areas) or for lower noise (less fuzzy pictures in low light).

hi
by vashisthapathak / August 3, 2011 12:23 PM PDT

Hi, Nikon features same sensor shift image stabilization as sony... Nikon P500 uses sony BSI CMOS sensor... most of the technology sony and nikon shares to each other...

Your problem may be caused due to low light condition, Please go out and try to take images in sunlight...do the still shots are still blurry?? and yes ..Please try to avoid excess zoom while shooting in low light condition ...

Nikon P500 blurry photos.....
by aridart / August 6, 2011 3:32 AM PDT
In reply to: hi

You may, also, be having a focus problem. I haven't used a P500, but I use a megazoom and I know that if the focus is set to continuous focus, the mechanism seems to wander after it focuses on the subject. It's easier, if you aren't shooting a moving subject, to use the single focus setting, and then make the picture. Holding down the shutter button half-way locks the focus. Also, if you're shooting zoomed out telephoto pix, make sure that your image stabilization setting is turned on - the longer the zoom, the more stabilization you need! Hope this helps - experiment until you find the culprit! :>)

