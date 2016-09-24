Go to Google and type in
Nikon D5500 - Pentax70
You will get many comparison articles between these two cameras.
You can choose which you want to read.
Hello all enthusiasts out here,
I am planning to buy a DSLR soon. I was looking at all the available models in the market for the last few days and finally narrowed down for two of them.
I am very confused between the Nikon D5500 or the Pentax K70 models!
Here are the differences in brief between the two:
Sensor: Both of them have the same sensor type and the sensor area (366mm2).
Resolution: both have 24MP
ISO: of D5500 has a max of 25600, while k70 goes till 102400!! (I am not sure how often I use such extremely high ISO)
main advantages of K70 are: weather resistance build, camera in-built Image Stabilization technology (sensor shift tech), extremely high ISO
advantages of D5500 are: light weight (about 200gm less then k70), touch screen (no touch for k70), more AF points (39 vs 11).
Any opinions or suggestions??