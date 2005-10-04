Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

NEWS - October 5, 2005

by roddy32 / October 4, 2005 9:26 PM PDT
Text hackers may threaten cell phones
By John Schwartz, The New York Times
Published on ZDNet News: October 4, 2005, 10:05 PM PT

Malicious hackers could take down cellular networks in large cities by inundating their popular text-messaging services with the equivalent of spam, said computer security researchers, who will announce the findings of their research Wednesday.

Such an attack is possible, the researchers say, because cell phone companies provide the text-messaging service to their networks in a way that could allow an attacker who jams the message system to disable the voice network as well.

And because the message services are accessible through the Internet, cellular networks are open to the denial-of-service attacks that occur regularly online, in which computers send so many messages or commands to a target that the rogue data blocks other machines from connecting.

more here
http://news.zdnet.com/2100-1009_22-5888934.html?tag=zdnn.alert
7 total posts
ST SpywareSuit/McCullagh
by roddy32 / October 5, 2005 1:50 AM PDT
In reply to: NEWS - October 5, 2005

Published: October 5, 2005, 8:30 AM PDT
By Declan McCullagh
Staff Writer, CNET News.com

The Federal Trade Commission announced on Wednesday that it has sued a company it says secretly installed spyware and adware purporting to be peer-to-peer file sharing software. The company offered claims such as "DOWNLOAD MUSIC WITHOUT FEAR," and "DON?T LET THE RECORD COMPANIES WIN," but in reality did things like rewriting search engine results and generating pop-up ads, the agency said.

more here
http://news.com.com/ST+SpywareSuitMcCullagh/2110-7348_3-5889202.html?tag=html.alert

Another data security bill in the works
by roddy32 / October 5, 2005 3:27 AM PDT
In reply to: NEWS - October 5, 2005

By Anne Broache, CNET News.com
Published on ZDNet News: October 5, 2005, 9:54 AM PT

WASHINGTON--Yet another new piece of federal legislation aimed at cracking down on breaches of sensitive personal information could appear by week's end.

Rep. Mike Castle, a Delaware Republican, said at a Visa cardholder security conference here that he plans to introduce "in the next couple of days" a revised version of the bill that he has been working on since February with the U.S. House of Representatives financial-services subcommittee.

Castle said he expected to hold a hearing on the bill by the end of the month. "After that, it's anybody's guess," he said.

The measure would join a medley of proposals pending in the U.S. Senate, including one introduced by two Senate Committee on the Judiciary leaders that could go to a vote as soon as Thursday. A series of high-profile breaches this year has prompted the sharp congressional interest.

more here
http://news.zdnet.com/2100-1009_22-5889229.html?tag=zdnn.alert

Nokia to inoculate phones with antivirus
by roddy32 / October 5, 2005 6:50 AM PDT
In reply to: NEWS - October 5, 2005

Published: October 5, 2005, 1:06 PM PDT
By Alorie Gilbert
Staff Writer, CNET News.com

Nokia has entered a pact with Symantec to help secure its mobile phones from viruses that target certain kinds of handsets.

Under the agreement, announced Wednesday, Nokia plans to arm its Series 60 smart phones with the Symantec Mobile Security antivirus program. The software is designed to ward off attacks that could compromise the extensive data, such as contact databases, that people store on their smart phones, the companies said. The devices typically have many computer-like features, including e-mail and Web browsing, which have made them vulnerable to attacks.

Cell phone virus outbreaks are a small but emerging threat, security experts have said. Security specialists F-Secure and Trend Micro, who develop antivirus software for handsets, claim the malicious code is proliferating. Yet research firm Gartner recently predicted that a fast-spreading phone virus or worm is unlikely to appear before 2008

more here
http://news.com.com/Nokia+to+inoculate+phones+with+antivirus/2100-7355_3-5889450.html?tag=html.alert

AOL notches up barrier against phishers
by roddy32 / October 5, 2005 7:20 AM PDT
In reply to: NEWS - October 5, 2005

Published: October 5, 2005, 12:19 PM PDT
By Joris Evers
Staff Writer, CNET News.com

America Online is strengthening its shields against phishing attacks for its 20 million Internet service subscribers.

The Web giant announced Wednesday that it has expanded its agreement with antiphishing specialist Cyota and signed new partnerships with security technology companies MarkMonitor and Cyveillance.

The deals provide its customers with "multiple layers of invisible protection against phishing attacks," the Dulles, Va.-based Internet service provider said in a statement.

The protection measures aim to prevent AOL members from falling for phishing scams by blocking access. AOL and its partners will scan the Web for fraudulent sites, analyze suspicious URLs, check new domain registrations and attempt to remove phishing sites from the Web, the company said.

more here
http://news.com.com/AOL+notches+up+barrier+against+phishers/2100-1029_3-5889351.html?tag=html.alert

Warning out on HP OpenView flaws
by roddy32 / October 5, 2005 8:27 AM PDT
In reply to: NEWS - October 5, 2005

Published: October 5, 2005, 2:59 PM PDT
By Joris Evers
Staff Writer, CNET News.com

A number of critical and high-risk vulnerabilities exist in Hewlett-Packard's OpenView system management software, NGS Software said in an advisory Wednesday. The security software and consulting company reported the flaws to HP, which has released fixes to address the problems. OpenView products on Microsoft Windows, Linux. HP-UX and Sun Microsystems' Solaris operating systems are affected, NGS Software said.

more here
http://news.com.com/Warning+out+on+HP+OpenView+flaws/2110-1002_3-5889533.html?tag=html.alert

Worm ID scheme gets under way
by roddy32 / October 5, 2005 9:50 AM PDT
In reply to: NEWS - October 5, 2005

Published: October 5, 2005, 4:41 PM PDT
By Karen Said
Staff writer

As expected, the Common Malware Enumeration initiative got its official launch with the introduction of its supporting Web site on Wednesday. The effort, headed up by the U.S. Computer Emergency and Response Team, aims to make it easier to identify security threats that are given different names by separate security companies by assigning a unique ID to each high-profile pest. The CME Web site will include a list of identifiers, a brief profile for each threat and alias information.

more here
http://news.com.com/Worm+ID+scheme+gets+under+way/2110-7349_3-5889586.html?tag=html.alert

