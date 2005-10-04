NEWS - October 5, 2005

Published: October 5, 2005, 8:30 AM PDT
By Declan McCullagh
Staff Writer, CNET News.com
The Federal Trade Commission announced on Wednesday that it has sued a company it says secretly installed spyware and adware purporting to be peer-to-peer file sharing software. The company offered claims such as "DOWNLOAD MUSIC WITHOUT FEAR," and "DON?T LET THE RECORD COMPANIES WIN," but in reality did things like rewriting search engine results and generating pop-up ads, the agency said.
more here
http://news.com.com/ST+SpywareSuitMcCullagh/2110-7348_3-5889202.html?tag=html.alert
