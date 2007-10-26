NEWS - October 27, 2007

Malware writers are massively spamming an exploit for the recently patched Adobe vulnerability, and experts expect the attacks to continue.
Ken Dunham, director of global response for iSight Partners, told SCMagazineUS.com today that one of his source's honeypots received the infected email once every 10 seconds. This indicates "a fairly heavy spamming taking place," especially for home users in advance of the weekend, he said.
The shadowy Russian internet service provider, Russian Business Network (RBN), is behind the attacks, which attempt to infect users with two rootkits that seek to steal personal and financial information from compromised PCs, Dunham said.
SANS Internet Storm Center: Request for info, IPs, exploit examples on PDF mailto documents
I send to them one copy of the malicious PDF file and the info on the IP address that sent out the message. Also inform them of my post at Calendar of Updates about the malicious PDF file
