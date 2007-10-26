Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

NEWS - October 27, 2007

by Donna Buenaventura / October 26, 2007 6:40 PM PDT
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: NEWS - October 27, 2007
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: NEWS - October 27, 2007
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Adobe PDF exploits spike
by Donna Buenaventura / October 26, 2007 7:54 PM PDT

Malware writers are massively spamming an exploit for the recently patched Adobe vulnerability, and experts expect the attacks to continue.

Ken Dunham, director of global response for iSight Partners, told SCMagazineUS.com today that one of his source's honeypots received the infected email once every 10 seconds. This indicates "a fairly heavy spamming taking place," especially for home users in advance of the weekend, he said.

The shadowy Russian internet service provider, Russian Business Network (RBN), is behind the attacks, which attempt to infect users with two rootkits that seek to steal personal and financial information from compromised PCs, Dunham said.

http://www.scmagazineus.com/Adobe-PDF-exploits-spike-ahead-of-weekend/article/58241/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just Say No to Big Buddha Bud
by Donna Buenaventura / October 26, 2007 7:58 PM PDT

Disregard the photos of fat green buds with names like "Super Skunk" or "Holland Haze" and steer clear of spam advertising that "Big Buddha Bud is the bomb."

Security vendor F-Secure said the paranoia over an e-mail that advertises "legal herbs" for smoking purposes is justified, given the fact that the joint shop doing the advertising is sitting on top of Hong Kong servers whose IP addresses, oddly enough, keep changing every few minutes.

The spam, coming from the "Bud Shop," is advertising what it calls a "legal bud" meant for smoking.

http://www.f-secure.com/weblog/archives/00001302.html
http://www.eweek.com/article2/0,1759,2208119,00.asp

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Security experts blast New Jersey AG
by Donna Buenaventura / October 26, 2007 8:00 PM PDT

Security experts are saying that a well-intentioned effort by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General to combat phishing may backfire.

Earlier this week, State Attorney General Anne Milgram called on four banks -- Bank of America, Citibank, Washington Mutual, and New Jersey-based Sun National Bank -- to provide her with details on how they respond to phishing incidents.

http://www.networkworld.com/news/2007/102607-security-experts-blast-new-jersey.html

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Malware is Multiplying, Study Warns
by Donna Buenaventura / October 27, 2007 5:51 AM PDT

Malicious code that installs files such as Trojans, password stealers, keyboard loggers and other malware on users' systems registered a fivefold increase in the first half of 2007, according to research released by Microsoft at the RSA Security conference in London.

And in the same period, 31.6 million phishing scams were detected, an increase of 150 percent over the previous six months.

The survey, sponsored by Microsoft and conducted by the Ponemon Institute, interviewed more than 3,600 security, privacy and marketing executives across a variety of industries, such as financial services, healthcare, technology and government, in the U.S., U.K. and Germany.

More at http://www.pcworld.com/businesscenter/article/138808/malware_is_multiplying_study_warns.html

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.