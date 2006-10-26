NEWS - October 26, 2006

By Candace Lombardi
Staff Writer, CNET News.com
Published: October 26, 2006,
Hewlett-Packard announced on Thursday that customers can use PayPal when shopping online at the HP Home & Home Office Store, at HPshopping.com. HP also said that online customers can use credit cards or an "e-financing program" to purchase goods. PayPal, a clearinghouse for online transactions owned by eBay, allows people to send and receive payments via credit card, bank account or accumulated PayPal balance, while protecting their financial privacy.
http://news.com.com/2110-1041_3-6129743.html?part=rss&tag=6129743&subj=news
IE7 spoofing bug pops-up
Phisherman's friend
By John Leyden
Security researchers have identified a pop-up address bar spoofing weakness in Microsoft's newly released Internet Explorer 7 browser. The flaw, first reported by security notification firm Secunia, might lend itself to phishing attacks and remains currently unpatched.
The security bug creates a means for hackers to display a popup with partially spoofed address bar where a number of special characters have been appended to a URL. Only part of the address bar will be displayed, creating a possible mechanism to trick users into believing they are visiting a trusted site rather than one controlled by hackers.
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2006/10/26/ie7_spoofing_bug/