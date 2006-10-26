Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

NEWS - October 26, 2006

by Marianna Schmudlach / October 26, 2006 1:17 AM PDT

IE7 spoofing bug pops-up
Phisherman's friend
By John Leyden

Security researchers have identified a pop-up address bar spoofing weakness in Microsoft's newly released Internet Explorer 7 browser. The flaw, first reported by security notification firm Secunia, might lend itself to phishing attacks and remains currently unpatched.

The security bug creates a means for hackers to display a popup with partially spoofed address bar where a number of special characters have been appended to a URL. Only part of the address bar will be displayed, creating a possible mechanism to trick users into believing they are visiting a trusted site rather than one controlled by hackers.

http://www.theregister.co.uk/2006/10/26/ie7_spoofing_bug/

8 total posts
Collapse -
HP now takes PayPal
by Marianna Schmudlach / October 26, 2006 1:20 AM PDT

By Candace Lombardi
Staff Writer, CNET News.com

Published: October 26, 2006,

Hewlett-Packard announced on Thursday that customers can use PayPal when shopping online at the HP Home & Home Office Store, at HPshopping.com. HP also said that online customers can use credit cards or an "e-financing program" to purchase goods. PayPal, a clearinghouse for online transactions owned by eBay, allows people to send and receive payments via credit card, bank account or accumulated PayPal balance, while protecting their financial privacy.

http://news.com.com/2110-1041_3-6129743.html?part=rss&tag=6129743&subj=news

Collapse -
Windows Media Player 11 Delayed
by Marianna Schmudlach / October 26, 2006 1:22 AM PDT

By BetaNews Staff, BetaNews

Microsoft has temporarily put its release of Windows Media Player 11 on hold, citing quality concerns. According to several Windows enthusiast sites such as Neowin, the company pushed back its target date from Tuesday to October 30. The newest version of the player includes several enhancements, including a new user interface, improved syncing, and integration with the URGE music service.

http://www.betanews.com/article/Windows_Media_Player_11_Delayed/1161803423

Collapse -
MySpace Viewer Infected
by Marianna Schmudlach / October 26, 2006 2:10 AM PDT
Do not install this - Pass the word.

While tooling around on my MySpace account, I was prompted to download and install the "myspaceviewer".

NOD32 Marked it as TrojanDownloader.Zlob.ADT
It said it quarantined the file, but it was able to throw some nasties on my system anyway. It also prompts you via System Tray to click to purchase Virus Burster.

More: http://www.dslreports.com/forum/remark,17157247
Collapse -
Mozilla rebuts Firefox 2 bug reports
by Marianna Schmudlach / October 26, 2006 2:16 AM PDT

By Joris Evers, CNET News.com

A day after shipping Firefox 2, Mozilla on Wednesday largely rebutted two claims of security flaws in the latest version of the Web browser.

Bug hunters appear to be in a race to uncover new security flaws in both Firefox 2 and Internet Explorer 7, which Microsoft released last week. Word of what appears to be the first publicly disclosed IE 7 vulnerability came Wednesday.

At least two bug reports that indicated they affected the new Firefox release crossed over popular security mailing lists this week. But Mozilla on Wednesday downplayed those claims.

http://news.zdnet.com/2100-1009_22-6129663.html?tag=nl.e589

Collapse -
Minor Bug in New Firefox
by Marianna Schmudlach / October 26, 2006 7:20 AM PDT

Mozilla team downplays first Firefox 2.0 bug reports.
Jeremy Kirk, IDG News Service
Thursday, October 26, 2006 09:00 AM PDT

Bug trackers have had a couple false starts with the release of Firefox 2.0, a top Mozilla engineer said today.

Of the two vulnerabilities reported since the browser's release on Tuesday, the first was patched in a previous version and the second alleged problem couldn't be replicated during testing, said Mike Schroepfer, vice president of engineering.

http://www.pcworld.com/article/127673-1/article.html?tk=nl_dnxnws

Collapse -
Rutkowska: Anti-virus Software Is Ineffective
by Marianna Schmudlach / October 26, 2006 7:17 AM PDT

October 26, 2006

Q&A: Stealth malware researcher Joanna Rutkowska discusses her interest in computer security, the threat from rootkits and why the world is not ready for virtual machine technology.

2 comments posted
Add your opinion




Earlier this year, stealth malware researcher Joanna Rutkowska created a stir at the Black Hat Briefings when she demonstrated a way to infect Windows Vista with a rootkit and introduced Blue Pill, a new concept that uses AMD's SVM/Pacifica virtualization technology to create "100 percent undetectable malware."


http://www.eweek.com/article2/0,1895,2040760,00.asp?kc=EWEWEMNL102306EP16A

Collapse -
Secunia Claims Second IE 7 Flaw
by Marianna Schmudlach / October 26, 2006 7:22 AM PDT

Security firm finds a bug that could allow hackers to spoof Web sites; Microsoft says there's an issue.
Robert McMillan, IDG News Service
Thursday, October 26, 2006 06:00 AM PDT

Just one week after claiming that users of Microsoft's Internet Explorer 7 browser could be at risk to an online attack, Danish security vendor Secunia is reporting a new bug in the browser.

The bug allows hackers to place a fake Web address in one of the browser's pop-up Windows, and could be used to trick a victim into inadvertently downloading something from what appeared to be a trusted Web site. Secunia has described the flaw in an advisory.

Bug Confirmed
Based on its initial investigation, Microsoft believes that there is "an issue," a spokesman with the company's public relations agency said in an e-mail.


http://www.pcworld.com/article/127671-1/article.html?tk=nl_dnxnws

