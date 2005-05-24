NEWS - May 25, 2005

(this is just more and a different source of an article that was posted yesterday)
By Joris Evers, CNET News.com
Published on ZDNet News: May 24, 2005, 4:43 PM PT
A new worm and a phishing scam are targeting members of the America Online and Yahoo instant messaging networks, security companies warned Tuesday.
In both cases, people receive an instant message with an apparent reference to the newly released "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" movie, encouraging them to click on a link, said Jon Sakoda, chief technology officer at IMLogic, an instant messaging security company.
"Both seek to capitalize on momentum and enthusiasm around the 'Star Wars' movie," he said.


