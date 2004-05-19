News - May 20, 2004

Shavlik Technologies announced they have entered into partnering agreements with NetIQ and ENDFORCE. The two companies will incorporate Shavlik's HFNetChkPRO patch management software into their respective enterprise solutions.
ENDFORCE will integrate the tool into its ENDFORCE Enterprise management solution. Dennis Brouwer, senior vice president of business development said, "Corporate and government networks continue to remain extremely vulnerable to threats posed by endpoints attempting to log in to virtual private networks. Our vendor-neutral endpoint enforcement expertise combined with Shavlik's operating system patch assessment capability will allow companies to identify and isolate vulnerable endpoints before network access is granted."
NetIQ will re-brand the tool as NetIQ Patch Manager and integrate the product into its new Security Management Suite, which consists of the company's Security Manager, Vulnerability Manager, and Patch Manager.
Microsoft to submit antispam standard
Microsoft on Wednesday said it plans to submit a proposal to make its antispam technology a standard, becoming the latest Internet giant to seek industry approval for the adoption of its technique.
The technology, called "Caller ID for E-mail," is an Internet Protocol-based method to ensure that the sender's return e-mail address is authentic. Many spammers have used a method called "spoofing," which makes their return addresses appear legitimate to the recipient's spam filters. Often, people open unwanted spam, thinking it originated from a contact, which could lead to the further dissemination of viruses and user annoyance.
Microsoft plans to file its proposal to the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), an industry standards body, either this week or next
