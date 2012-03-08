NEWS - March 09, 2012

From the ESET Threat Blog:



From time to time people get new computer equipment and need to (re-)install all their favorite programs. Often a painful and time-consuming job, but afterwards it should ease the way of working with the new equipment. Even security gurus have to undergo this procedure at regular intervals. In November 2011 I started to use Skype for the very first time after many people asked me if I had a Skype ID. I quickly installed it and started to use it. Indeed it proved a convenient (and cheap) way of communicating. But when I got a new laptop to travel with and installed Skype and started to use it, even I was surprised!



After logging in into Skype with my Skype ID, all Instant Message Communications I had with other people suddenly appeared. I am no stranger to saved Histories, like in Live Messenger, but these are always stored on your local machine and the option is disabled by default. Skype stores this locally too, but also "In the Cloud".



Before people start to think that this blog is a rant against Skype, forget it! Yes, Skype could improve on a few points, I will even point them out, but this blog is purely for educational purposes, a reason why people should read the End User License Agreement (EULA), the Privacy Policy and the Terms of Use.



Continued : http://blog.eset.com/2012/03/08/skype-securely-keep-your-personal-e-communications