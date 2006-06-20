By Joris Evers, CNET News.com
Published on ZDNet News: June 20, 2006, 12:53 PM PT
Attack code for a new security hole in Excel has surfaced on the Internet, just as Microsoft is scrambling to respond to a separate bug in the spreadsheet program.
The latest vulnerability could cause Excel to crash after a malicious file is opened, according to an alert Symantec sent to customers on Monday. The security company also said there was a risk that an intruder could commandeer a PC. "Attackers may also be able to execute arbitrary code?but this has not been confirmed," it said.
The security hole exists because Excel fails to properly check user-supplied input before copying it to an insufficiently sized memory buffer, Symantec said. Excel 2003 and Excel XP are vulnerable, and other versions may also be affected, Symantec said.
more here
http://news.zdnet.com/2100-1009_22-6085982.html?tag=zdnn.alert
