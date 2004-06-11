News - June 11, 2004

Cable telco NTL is blocking more Internet ports to stop worms from spreading across its network. Last month it blocked port 135. Now it is blocking (inbound only): 137 (UDP), 138 (UDP), 139 (TCP), 445 (UDP & TCP), 593 (TCP), 1433 (TCP), 1434 (UDP) and 27374 (TCP).
"This 'port-blocking' should have little or no effect on your use of the Internet but it will significantly reduce the vulnerability to infection from variants of the Welchia and MSBlast worms," NTL explains in a notice to subscribers. Welchia and MSBlast are also known as Nachi and Blaster, respectively. NTL hopes to shepherd users with virus infection to special websites to help them clean their computer.
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2004/06/11/ntl_port_blocking_plan/
Antivirus vendors await first Linux worm
Security firms are waiting until Linux gets hit hard by a virus
Although some Linux antivirus software is now available, vendors are waiting for a major attack before pushing their wares.
Many have developed Unix antivirus products, but are only now moving to Linux to deal with potential threats to businesses running both Windows and open source software.
http://www.vnunet.com/news/1155836