Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

News - June 11, 2004

by Donna Buenaventura / June 11, 2004 2:48 AM PDT

Antivirus vendors await first Linux worm

Security firms are waiting until Linux gets hit hard by a virus

Although some Linux antivirus software is now available, vendors are waiting for a major attack before pushing their wares.

Many have developed Unix antivirus products, but are only now moving to Linux to deal with potential threats to businesses running both Windows and open source software.

http://www.vnunet.com/news/1155836

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: News - June 11, 2004
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: News - June 11, 2004
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
NTL builds bigger worm trap
by Donna Buenaventura / June 11, 2004 2:50 AM PDT
In reply to: News - June 11, 2004

Cable telco NTL is blocking more Internet ports to stop worms from spreading across its network. Last month it blocked port 135. Now it is blocking (inbound only): 137 (UDP), 138 (UDP), 139 (TCP), 445 (UDP & TCP), 593 (TCP), 1433 (TCP), 1434 (UDP) and 27374 (TCP).

"This 'port-blocking' should have little or no effect on your use of the Internet but it will significantly reduce the vulnerability to infection from variants of the Welchia and MSBlast worms," NTL explains in a notice to subscribers. Welchia and MSBlast are also known as Nachi and Blaster, respectively. NTL hopes to shepherd users with virus infection to special websites to help them clean their computer.

http://www.theregister.co.uk/2004/06/11/ntl_port_blocking_plan/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Network Associates steps up intruder protection
by Donna Buenaventura / June 11, 2004 2:54 AM PDT
In reply to: News - June 11, 2004

Security company Network Associates plans to introduce on Monday new versions of its intrusion protection products for host computers and networks.

The updates are specifically for McAfee IntruShield--a device for protecting networks--and McAfee Entercept--security software for PCs and server computers.

The latest IntruShield, version 2.1, is able to use encryption keys to inspect encrypted traffic, such as data to an online stock trading site. IntruShield's upgrade also includes the ability to set up firewalls within a corporate network. Firewalls, typically established at an organization's perimeter, can block access to particular applications or Internet addresses.

http://zdnet.com.com/2100-1105-5231447.html

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
German hate mail spam attack stuns experts
by Donna Buenaventura / June 11, 2004 2:58 AM PDT
In reply to: News - June 11, 2004

Mailboxes in Germany and the Netherlands were flooded yesterday with spam containing German right-wing propaganda. Spammers used the Sober.G virus - a mass mailing worm that sends itself to email addresses harvested from infected computers - to spread their messages as widely as possible.

Analysts think the spammers may have worked in tandem with virus programmers to hijack PCs and use addresses found there to build large distribution lists. This is believed to be the first time that right wing extremists have used spamming systematically to reach a broad audience. The sheer size of the operation stunned many experts.

http://www.theregister.co.uk/2004/06/11/german_hate_mail_virus/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The truth about Hackers Against America (HAA)
by Donna Buenaventura / June 11, 2004 3:07 AM PDT
In reply to: News - June 11, 2004

"For all our readers who missed the news about it, the story started on May 11, when the Brazilian newspaper Estad

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Real Patches Critical Media Player Flaws
by Marianna Schmudlach / June 11, 2004 6:30 AM PDT
In reply to: News - June 11, 2004

Security holes could allow attackers to run malicious code.

Matthew Broersma, Techworld.com
Friday, June 11, 2004
RealNetworks has patched two highly critical holes in its media player. The bugs could allow an attacker to run malicious code by directing users to a specially-crafted Web page, via an email message for example, according to security experts.

RealOne Player, RealOne Player v2, RealPlayer 10, RealPlayer 8, and RealPlayer Enterprise are all affected. The company has released updates fixing the problem for all except RealPlayer 8; the patches are available by using the software's built-in updating mechanism, as described in Real's advisory. RealPlayer 8 users are recommended to upgrade to RealPlayer 10.

More: http://www.pcworld.com/news/article/0,aid,116481,tk,dn061104X,00.asp

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
UCLA laptop theft exposes ID info
by Donna Buenaventura / June 11, 2004 3:43 PM PDT
In reply to: News - June 11, 2004

The University of California, Los Angeles, Blood and Platelet Center has sent an advisory to 145,00 blood donors warning them that they may be at risk of identity theft after a laptop containing their personal details was stolen. Thieves broke into a van and stole a laptop containing a database of donors with names, birth dates, and Social Security numbers; the laptop contained no medical information other than blood type. The database is password protected, but unencrypted. University officials have apologized for the incident, and the Los Angeles police are investigating. Another laptop was stolen form the University's health care division, putting personal information for more than 62,000 patients at risk.

http://zdnet.com.com/2100-1105-5230662.html

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Backdoor program gets backdoored
by Donna Buenaventura / June 11, 2004 3:46 PM PDT

Popular malware author pulls a fast one on his underground user base.

The author of a free Trojan horse program favored by amateur computer intruders found himself with some explaining to do to the underground last month, after his users discovered he'd slipped a secret backdoor password into his popular malware, potentially allowing him to re-hack compromised hosts.

The program in question is Optix Pro (Backdoor.OptixPro.12), a full-featured backdoor that allows an intruder to easily control a compromised Windows machine remotely, from accessing or changing files, to capturing a user's keystrokes or spying on a victim through their webcam. Though some features could make Optix Pro usable as a legitimate remote management tool, others are clearly tailored to the underground, including a function that disables a machine's anti-virus and firewall software. The program has been downloaded nearly 270,000 times, according to a counter on the distribution site.

http://www.securityfocus.com/news/8893

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.