A socially engineered e-mail, which contains a Trojan file that exploits a zero-day vulnerability and then hides behind a rootkit, might be the perfect attack and impossible to defend against.
http://www.zdnet.com.au/blogs/securifythis/soa/The-perfect-attack-against-your-security-/0,139033343,339279841,00.htm
eEye Digital Security enters Asia-Pacific market with improved Anti-Vulnerability Solutions, raises the bar on the competition
eEye Digital Security, a leading developer of unified client security and vulnerability management tools, today announced that its award winning Blink Personal Edition will be available for download.
Consumers in the Asia-Pacific region can now download a 365-day free trial version of Blink Personal Edition to experience the power of eEye's anti-vulnerability solution.
"Previously, the free-trial download had been available only in North America. With the strong growth seen in the Asia-Pacific region and surging demand from consumers, we have provisioned a new trial version that would allow consumers in this region to try it at no cost," said Kamal Arafeh, CEO, eEye Digital Security. "Blink Personal Internet Security includes anti-virus, anti-spyware, personal firewall and host vulnerability assessment all in one product."
http://www.eeye.com/html/company/press/PR20070711.html