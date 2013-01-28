NEWS - January 28, 2013

The title of this blog is far from unique. Tracking security flaws in Java is like counting grains of sand on a beach.



As I write this on January 27, 2013, the flaw in question is new. It is known by its creator, Adam Gowdiak of Security Explorations, simply as Issue 53.



Before going into detail, let's first put things in perspective.



The last Java flaw garnered a ton of attention, with a typical headline reporting that the Department of Homeland Security told everyone to disable Java. It's not clear why that flaw garnered so much attention. The New York Times reported it as a "rare" warning, but that news was not fit to print. The warning was routine.



In the middle of the last scare, Art Manion and Will Dormann of CERT wrote



"We've been telling people to disable Java for years. In fact, the first version of the Securing Your Web Browser document from 2006 provided clear recommendations for disabling Java in web browsers."



Oracle released a new edition of Java (Version 7 Update 11) to fix that problem, very quickly (perhaps an example of what bad publicity can do). But since that fix was issued on January 13th, the bad news for Java has continued to trickle out.



MORE BAD NEWS



Continued: http://blogs.computerworld.com/malware-and-vulnerabilities/21693/yet-another-java-security-flaw-discovered-number-53



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



Java's new "very high" security mode can't protect you from malware



"Fix that was supposed to make malware attacks harder can be easily circumvented"



Security researchers have uncovered a newly discovered bug in Oracle's Java framework that allows attackers to bypass important security protections designed to prevent malware attacks.



The security improvements were introduced in Java 7 Update 10, and they came after a spate of in-the-wild attacks exploited fully patched versions of Java. Those allowed crooks to surreptitiously install malware on the computers of unsuspecting people using Java browser plugins. By default, the change required end users to manually allow the execution of Java code not digitally signed by a trusted authority. Users also had the ability to prevent any unsigned Java applet from running at all. Some security experts praised Oracle for adding the feature because it promised to drastically reduce the success of attacks that exploit security bugs in Java.



"Unfortunately, the above is only a theory," security researcher Adam Gowdiak wrote on Sunday, referring to the way the protections are supposed to block untrusted code from running on end-user computers. "In practice, it is possible to execute an unsigned (and malicious!) Java code without a prompt corresponding to security settings configured in Java Control Panel."



Continued : http://arstechnica.com/security/2013/01/javas-new-very-high-security-mode-cant-protect-you-from-malware/