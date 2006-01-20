Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

NEWS - January 20, 2006

by roddy32 / January 20, 2006 4:21 AM PST
Computer crime costs $67 billion, FBI says
By Joris Evers, CNET News.com
Published on ZDNet News: January 19, 2006, 2:20 PM PT

Dealing with viruses, spyware, PC theft and other computer-related crimes costs U.S. businesses a staggering $67.2 billion a year, according to the FBI.

The FBI calculated the price tag by extrapolating results from a survey of 2,066 organizations. The survey, released Thursday, found that 1,324 respondents, or 64 percent, suffered a financial loss from computer security incidents over a 12-month period.

The average cost per company was more than $24,000, with the total cost reaching $32 million for those surveyed.

Often survey results can be skewed, because poll respondents are more likely to answer when they have experienced a problem. So, when extrapolating the survey results to estimate the national cost, the FBI reduced the estimated number of affected organizations from 64 percent to a more conservative 20 percent.

more here
http://news.zdnet.com/2100-1009_22-6028946.html?tag=zdnn.alert
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: NEWS - January 20, 2006
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: NEWS - January 20, 2006
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
This week in Net crime
by roddy32 / January 20, 2006 4:30 AM PST

By Steven Musil
Staff Writer, CNET News.com
Published: January 20, 2006, 10:00 AM PST

Crime is big business on the Internet these days, and it seems to be getting bigger.

A popular advertising site came under a denial-of-service attack this week from blackmailers demanding a ransom. The Million Dollar Homepage site is battling a DoS onslaught that has escalated since it began last week, its owner said. The site, which successfully brought in $1 million by selling ad space for $1 per pixel, was launched by British student Alex Tew and gained notoriety for its unique approach to online advertising.

The blackmailers have demanded a ransom of $50,000, said Russell Weiss, vice president of technical services at InfoRelay, which operates the site. Tew and InfoRelay are working with the FBI on the case, Weiss added.

more here
http://news.com.com/This+week+in+Net+crime/2100-7349_3-6029150.html?tag=html.alert

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
KDE flaws put Linux, Unix systems at risk
by roddy32 / January 20, 2006 4:33 AM PST

By Joris Evers, CNET News.com
Published on ZDNet News: January 20, 2006, 11:44 AM PT

A serious vulnerability has been found in the popular KDE open-source software bundle. The flaw, deemed "critical" by the research outfit the French Security Incident Response Team, could allow a remote attacker to gain control over vulnerable systems. KDE is a desktop software package for Linux and Unix systems and includes the Konqueror Web browser and other applications.

more here
http://news.zdnet.com/2110-1009_22-6029297.html?tag=zdnn.alert

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.