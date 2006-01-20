NEWS - January 20, 2006

By Steven Musil
Staff Writer, CNET News.com
Published: January 20, 2006, 10:00 AM PST
Crime is big business on the Internet these days, and it seems to be getting bigger.
A popular advertising site came under a denial-of-service attack this week from blackmailers demanding a ransom. The Million Dollar Homepage site is battling a DoS onslaught that has escalated since it began last week, its owner said. The site, which successfully brought in $1 million by selling ad space for $1 per pixel, was launched by British student Alex Tew and gained notoriety for its unique approach to online advertising.
The blackmailers have demanded a ransom of $50,000, said Russell Weiss, vice president of technical services at InfoRelay, which operates the site. Tew and InfoRelay are working with the FBI on the case, Weiss added.
more here
http://news.com.com/This+week+in+Net+crime/2100-7349_3-6029150.html?tag=html.alert
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.