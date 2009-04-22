Newly Built Computer, blue screen when installing windows.

I finished putting together my first computer, im semi-experienced with it and am pretty sure all the hardware was installed correctly.

i tried installing windows xp with a "windows xp reinstallation disk" but that gave me a blue screen about halfway into setup.



i then reformatted my HDD and tried to install vista, i again got pretty far into the installation before it gave me the BSOD



the first time i got a message like



_____________________________



Windows has encountered a problem and has shut down in order to prevent damage to your computer



IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL



and then some other stuff,



then a stop code i forgot to check



_______________________________

then when i tried vista i got a message like this

_______________________________



Windows has encountered an error....



UDFS



then some other stuff



stop code

______________________________



And now when i try to boot vista, it says windows is loading files and when the bar gets to 100%, instead of going to setup/install screen, it goes straight to this blue screen EXACTLY

______________________________________



A problem has been detected and windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer.



If this is the first time you've seen this stop error screen, restart your computer. if this screen appears again, follow these steps:



Check to be sure you have adequate disk space. If a driver is identified in the stop message, disable the driver or check with the manufacturer for driver updates. Try changing video Adapters.



Check with your hardware vendor for any BIOS updates. Disable Bios memory options such as caching or shadowing. If you need to use safe mode to remove or disable components, restart your computer, press F8 to select advanced startup options, and then select safe mode.



Technical Information:



*** STOP: 0x0000007E (0xC0000005, 0x00000000, 0x84C2AC38, 0x84C2A943)



*** sacdrv.sys - Address 84C2AC38 base at 84C15000, DateStamp 00000000

*** sacdrv.sys - Address 84C2A934 base at 84C15000, DateStamp 00000000

_____________________________________________



i have a formatted 500gb hdd so disk space is not an issue,

i dont know how to identify a driver in a stop message

i dont have a video adapter i can change to check



i dont know how to update bios

i dont know how to disable bios memory options such as caching and shadowing

i can boot computer in safe mode but do not know what componenets to disable

_______________________

here is what i am running



PSU:

APEVIA ATX-AS500W-YL 500W ATX Power Supply

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817148004



DiskDrive:

HP Black 20X DVD+R 8X DVD+RW 8X DVD+R DL 20X DVD-R 6X DVD-RW 12X DVD-RAM 16X DVD-ROM 48X CD-R 32X CD-RW 48X CD-ROM IDE 20X DVD