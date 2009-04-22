Computer Help forum

General discussion

Newly Built Computer, blue screen when installing windows.

by deadpunk21 / April 22, 2009 1:48 PM PDT

I finished putting together my first computer, im semi-experienced with it and am pretty sure all the hardware was installed correctly.
i tried installing windows xp with a "windows xp reinstallation disk" but that gave me a blue screen about halfway into setup.

i then reformatted my HDD and tried to install vista, i again got pretty far into the installation before it gave me the BSOD

the first time i got a message like

_____________________________

Windows has encountered a problem and has shut down in order to prevent damage to your computer

IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL

and then some other stuff,

then a stop code i forgot to check

_______________________________
then when i tried vista i got a message like this
_______________________________

Windows has encountered an error....

UDFS

then some other stuff

stop code
______________________________

And now when i try to boot vista, it says windows is loading files and when the bar gets to 100%, instead of going to setup/install screen, it goes straight to this blue screen EXACTLY
______________________________________

A problem has been detected and windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer.

If this is the first time you've seen this stop error screen, restart your computer. if this screen appears again, follow these steps:

Check to be sure you have adequate disk space. If a driver is identified in the stop message, disable the driver or check with the manufacturer for driver updates. Try changing video Adapters.

Check with your hardware vendor for any BIOS updates. Disable Bios memory options such as caching or shadowing. If you need to use safe mode to remove or disable components, restart your computer, press F8 to select advanced startup options, and then select safe mode.

Technical Information:

*** STOP: 0x0000007E (0xC0000005, 0x00000000, 0x84C2AC38, 0x84C2A943)

*** sacdrv.sys - Address 84C2AC38 base at 84C15000, DateStamp 00000000
*** sacdrv.sys - Address 84C2A934 base at 84C15000, DateStamp 00000000
_____________________________________________

i have a formatted 500gb hdd so disk space is not an issue,
i dont know how to identify a driver in a stop message
i dont have a video adapter i can change to check

i dont know how to update bios
i dont know how to disable bios memory options such as caching and shadowing
i can boot computer in safe mode but do not know what componenets to disable
_______________________
here is what i am running

PSU:
APEVIA ATX-AS500W-YL 500W ATX Power Supply
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817148004

DiskDrive:
HP Black 20X DVD+R 8X DVD+RW 8X DVD+R DL 20X DVD-R 6X DVD-RW 12X DVD-RAM 16X DVD-ROM 48X CD-R 32X CD-RW 48X CD-ROM IDE 20X DVD

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Newly Built Computer, blue screen when installing windows.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Newly Built Computer, blue screen when installing windows.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
what type of os media are you using?
by ramarc / April 22, 2009 2:33 PM PDT

and where did you get it? an "xp reinstallation disk" sounds like something from an oem manufacturer like toshiba or hp and it will not install on a pc you built. a "udfs" error indicates the dvd media cannot be read and is often a sign of a slipstreamed or non-retail vista disc.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
media info, and other stuff
by deadpunk21 / April 22, 2009 2:53 PM PDT

The "xp reinstallation disk" is from my old dell, i didn't know whether or not it would work. it got pretty far into the installation, but when it rebooted (while installing the setup reboots the computer several times usually) it loaded back up to the bsod

my windows vista disk is genuine authentic that you buy from best buy or anywhere else that sells it
it also gets well into the installation and then when it goes to reboot durring installation, it comes back with a blue screen

*** btw, when i boot my computer up, says T-FORCE(my mobo) then it goes to a screen that has something like this


System Monitor

and under it, it gives me all kinds of info about my system, like voltages for different components, cpu fan speed, cpu temperature, system temperature, and other miscellaneous stuff

and if i have a cd in the drive, it tells me "press any key to boot from cd"

however i tried safe mode, and it tells me that something is missing
its called somethingboot, or bootsomething, i know it has boot in the name but i cant recall at this moment

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
could it be a memory problem?
by deadpunk21 / April 22, 2009 3:09 PM PDT

this just occurred to me, but could the reason that it bsod's on me when it comes back from rebooting, be because my ram is bad, and that there is no temporary data of where the computer left off when it rebooted?

or maybe the ram is not completely seated in? i removed and reseated the ram several times because i thought this may be the case, but is there a way to see if the ram is working even though i cant boot up?

im no expert this just crossed my mind and i was wondering if its a likely possibility

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
vista install can be problematic if installed
by ramarc / April 23, 2009 6:02 AM PDT

on a pc with 4gb of ram. it didn't bother me but there are a bunch of posts elsewhere that claim if you install with 3gb or less it will 'fix' the irq issue.

also, are you installing an original release vista disc or sp1? the original vista discs included some shaky drivers and it knows nothing about the p4x chipsets.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The "xp reinstallation disk" is from my old dell,
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 22, 2009 8:47 PM PDT

"The "xp reinstallation disk" is from my old dell," may not work. In fact the recent versions should be locked to Dell hardware.

Use a real licensed retail or OEM or "builders" XP or Vista or YourChoice of OS CD next time to avoid the frustrations.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What I read in your post: sacdrv.sys
by Kees Bakker / April 22, 2009 9:01 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
i tried
by deadpunk21 / April 23, 2009 3:44 AM PDT

i tried to read about that.....but it didnt really say anything about my error message, it said stuff about what sac does and gave commands that it uses but other than that it wasn't much help.

maybe i just dont get it though, you can never rule out user error

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: sacdrv
by Kees Bakker / April 23, 2009 5:02 PM PDT
In reply to: i tried

You said you couldn't find out what driver it was, so i helped you with that.

Now read about 7E errors during xp setup in http://www.google.com/search?q=x0000007e+xp+setup&ie=utf-8&oe and then decide between:
1. Fixing your new hardware
2. Trying an original holographed Microsoft installation disc in stead of an old Dell one.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.