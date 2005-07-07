Newbie for wirless assist me in what I would need.

Is the "DSL router from bell south" a single combination modem and router? If it is not, i.e., there is a modem and a separate broadband router, then your issue is quickly solved by substituting a new wireless broadband router for the old router. Despite the name, such routers do still have wired ethernet ports.
If your modem is a combination unit, then you would still get a wireless broadband router, but you might need to make some configuration tweaks to get the combo modem unit to play nicely with the new kid on the block. Not a big problem, just you need to down with it and have a quiet chat about some new house rules...
dw
Basically my wife has a notebook and has a wireless card for 802.11 B On the desktop I have DSL router from bell south hooked up to a ethernet card. The desktop is more for my gaming and she likes to be in the dining room online surfing the web so what would I need for her to just get enough to surf the web but for the desktop to get mostfor gaming,also I like to have the option for password to only be able to use that signal to keep outsiders out.?
In the future I might get the verizonwirelss card that recieves DSl speeds but its $80 a month and hooks up to the laptop is there a way for me to recieve signal fromt he laptop to surf the net for my desktop if I go that route later on?