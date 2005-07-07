Newbie for wirless assist me in what I would need.

Networking & Wireless forum

by ajusaf / July 7, 2005 6:40 AM PDT

Basically my wife has a notebook and has a wireless card for 802.11 B On the desktop I have DSL router from bell south hooked up to a ethernet card. The desktop is more for my gaming and she likes to be in the dining room online surfing the web so what would I need for her to just get enough to surf the web but for the desktop to get mostfor gaming,also I like to have the option for password to only be able to use that signal to keep outsiders out.?

In the future I might get the verizonwirelss card that recieves DSl speeds but its $80 a month and hooks up to the laptop is there a way for me to recieve signal fromt he laptop to surf the net for my desktop if I go that route later on?

6 total posts
possibilities...
by Dick White / July 7, 2005 6:56 AM PDT

Is the "DSL router from bell south" a single combination modem and router? If it is not, i.e., there is a modem and a separate broadband router, then your issue is quickly solved by substituting a new wireless broadband router for the old router. Despite the name, such routers do still have wired ethernet ports.

If your modem is a combination unit, then you would still get a wireless broadband router, but you might need to make some configuration tweaks to get the combo modem unit to play nicely with the new kid on the block. Not a big problem, just you need to down with it and have a quiet chat about some new house rules...

dw

???
by ajusaf / July 7, 2005 7:12 AM PDT
In reply to: possibilities...

westell modem i have but only has either a USB connection or ethernet. I have the yellow ethernet wire from the westellmodem hooked to a PCI ethernet card. I thought a router was as easy as hooking that yellow cord instead of my card goes tot he router and from router to my ether pci card and at the same times shoots wireless signals around the house and my 80211b card on the notebook would pick the signal up?

(NT) (NT) bascially, that's it.
by Dick White / July 7, 2005 7:20 AM PDT
In reply to: ???
???
by ajusaf / July 7, 2005 7:24 AM PDT

so my main problem i sjust figuring out whcih router unit is best for me? do all give you an option to whether use a password to access the signal and how much speed allowed for the signal to use etc.?

(NT) (NT) yup, those are standard features in all routers.
by Dick White / July 7, 2005 7:37 AM PDT
In reply to: ???
