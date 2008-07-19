Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Newbee With suspected adware problem

by booboo9650 / July 19, 2008 2:41 AM PDT

Hi everyone, im completely new to how viruses and adware work so i need any help, heres my problem.

At first i thought it was just pop-ups but i kept getting them even when i turned off my modem, im using 'ZONE ALARM' as my firewall and has always proved sufficient.
In zone alarma 'privacy-site list' i have noticed a list of possible suspects:

1 - ad.yieldmanager.com
2 - ads.peer39.com
3 - akatracking.esearchvision.com
4 - altfarm.mediaplex.com
5 - edge.quantserve.com
6 - pagead2.googlesyndication.com
7 - partygaming.122.2o7.net
8 - promo.betfair.com
9 - rd.apmebf.com
10 - scripts.chitika.net

Items 6 refers to google and item 10 refers to google-adsense.

Im using norton anti-virus.
Ive scanned using spybot, norton, zone alarm, ad-aware, adware 5.0.

OS: Core 2 Duo
3Gb Ram

Any help will be appreciated.

Thanks.

Tracking cookies
by Donna Buenaventura / July 19, 2008 3:29 AM PDT

Hi,

Please run CCleaner to remove all those cookies. Download it from http://www.ccleaner.com
See the guide if you are first time user of CCleaner: http://www.ccleaner.com/help/tour/1-after-installation

You can avoid the said tracking cookies again by immunizing the system. Use Spybot-S&D to immunize the system. Opend Spybot-S&D, click Immunize on the left navigation bar then click "immunize" (the green +).

immunise
by booboo9650 / July 19, 2008 3:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Tracking cookies

Ive already done the immunisation, so i'll do c-cleaner now, thanks

c-cleaned
by booboo9650 / July 19, 2008 3:59 AM PDT
In reply to: immunise

I've ran the c-cleaner and ive still got the problem, only now there are at least another 20 different sites popping up, they must all be coming from one adware program on my pc somewhere, well at least thats my theory.

That means you need to scan using another antimalware
by Donna Buenaventura / July 19, 2008 5:32 AM PDT
In reply to: c-cleaned

Try what Marianna suggested. Scan using Malwarebytes or SUPERAntispyware.

By the way, if you are seeing the pop-up from zonealarm, it is maybe alerting you only that it prevented the cookies. That is if you are using the paid edition of ZoneAlarm which they said will prevent/block cookies and it is maybe listing and alerting it in the "privacy" section in ZoneAlarm?

Maybe you also should scan with.......
by Marianna Schmudlach / July 19, 2008 4:33 AM PDT

Operating Systems: Microsoft

