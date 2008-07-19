Newbee With suspected adware problem

Hi,
Please run CCleaner to remove all those cookies. Download it from http://www.ccleaner.com
See the guide if you are first time user of CCleaner: http://www.ccleaner.com/help/tour/1-after-installation
You can avoid the said tracking cookies again by immunizing the system. Use Spybot-S&D to immunize the system. Opend Spybot-S&D, click Immunize on the left navigation bar then click "immunize" (the green +).
Hi everyone, im completely new to how viruses and adware work so i need any help, heres my problem.
At first i thought it was just pop-ups but i kept getting them even when i turned off my modem, im using 'ZONE ALARM' as my firewall and has always proved sufficient.
In zone alarma 'privacy-site list' i have noticed a list of possible suspects:
1 - ad.yieldmanager.com
2 - ads.peer39.com
3 - akatracking.esearchvision.com
4 - altfarm.mediaplex.com
5 - edge.quantserve.com
6 - pagead2.googlesyndication.com
7 - partygaming.122.2o7.net
8 - promo.betfair.com
9 - rd.apmebf.com
10 - scripts.chitika.net
Items 6 refers to google and item 10 refers to google-adsense.
Im using norton anti-virus.
Ive scanned using spybot, norton, zone alarm, ad-aware, adware 5.0.
OS: Core 2 Duo
3Gb Ram
Any help will be appreciated.
Thanks.