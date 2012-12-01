TVs & Home Theaters forum

Question

NEW Yamaha vs OLD Integra Receiver--which is better?

by nazird / December 1, 2012 2:23 AM PST

I am considering replacing my 10 yr old Integra HTR 7.2 receiver with a Yamaha or other receiver in the $500-$600 range. (To replace the Integra would cost $2000). The key driver is to simplify wiring to my new TV (i.e use HDMIs vs component video etc)---my question is: will a NEW receiver in the $500-$600 range produce as good quality sound (because of technology improvement) as my OLD Integra. I know a NEW Integra priced at $2000 will produce better sound than a $500-$600 Yamaha/Denon/Sony---but I am very happy with having the sound as good as it was before----WOULD LOVE TO GET ADVICE FROM THE PROS!!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: NEW Yamaha vs OLD Integra Receiver--which is better?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: NEW Yamaha vs OLD Integra Receiver--which is better?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Sound is still subjective.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 1, 2012 2:36 AM PST

However integrating an old analog system into today's HD systems seems to be trouble for many as they discover lip sync and more issues.

We have a deep issue/problem on how to declare that sound is good or best. We can be very sure that your price range will not be "bad" as in what you get from a cassette tape but you have audiophiles that you can't placate and best left alone.

-> My thought is you should try to use what you have and if it won't integrate then you move up.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Old vs New Receiver
by nazird / December 4, 2012 8:53 PM PST

I think I will keep my old Integra and connect my devices (Fios TV, Apple TV and Blu Ray) directly via HDMI to TV for video. For sound I will connect these three (plus a Rotel CD player) to receiver via digital audio or RCA. I will check this out before mounting to make sure I dont have lip-syn issues. I have nice Toem speakers so that is not an issue.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
What Bob said. Truth be told though, it's the speakers
by Pepe7 / December 1, 2012 4:13 AM PST

That's the most important important part of the equation. For great quality sound, you should focus on where electrical turns into mechanical energy (e.g. you get the appropriate sound waves that come from the speakers, then are interpreted by your ears/brain). Match great speakers to one of those 'bargain' priced $5-600 newer AV receivers and you can still have very good sound. In other words, most consumers don't allocate enough $ to the speakers but mistakenly focus on the receiver.

That said, if you old receiver has all the ports you need in the short term (thinking it likely does not though), I don't see the need to change. If you need HDMI of course to connect various newer inputs/components, that might be a reason to switch, but not necessarily for sound quality.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Old vs New Speakers
by nazird / December 4, 2012 8:54 PM PST

I think I will keep my old Integra and connect my devices (Fios TV, Apple TV and Blu Ray) directly via HDMI to TV for video. For sound I will connect these three (plus a Rotel CD player) to receiver via digital audio or RCA. I will check this out before mounting to make sure I dont have lip-syn issues. I have nice Totem speakers so that is not an issue.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.