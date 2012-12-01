NEW Yamaha vs OLD Integra Receiver--which is better?

However integrating an old analog system into today's HD systems seems to be trouble for many as they discover lip sync and more issues.
We have a deep issue/problem on how to declare that sound is good or best. We can be very sure that your price range will not be "bad" as in what you get from a cassette tape but you have audiophiles that you can't placate and best left alone.
-> My thought is you should try to use what you have and if it won't integrate then you move up.
Bob
I am considering replacing my 10 yr old Integra HTR 7.2 receiver with a Yamaha or other receiver in the $500-$600 range. (To replace the Integra would cost $2000). The key driver is to simplify wiring to my new TV (i.e use HDMIs vs component video etc)---my question is: will a NEW receiver in the $500-$600 range produce as good quality sound (because of technology improvement) as my OLD Integra. I know a NEW Integra priced at $2000 will produce better sound than a $500-$600 Yamaha/Denon/Sony---but I am very happy with having the sound as good as it was before----WOULD LOVE TO GET ADVICE FROM THE PROS!!