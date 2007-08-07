New Vista Reliability Updates Available

Thanks Grif.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.
CNET's Forum on Windows Vista is the best source for finding help or troubleshooting advice from a community of experts. Discussions cover Windows installation, driver problems, crashes, upgrading, service packs, and other Windows Vista-related questions.
I'm not on a Vista machine at the moment, but I believe they are being released in this weeks Windows Updates as well..
Generally, unless I hear there is a problem, I tend to install the reliability updates.. Most are worthwhile.. I've installed them on a couple of machines so far and I'm finding fewer "Event Log" errors..
As to whether you want to install them, that's up to you.. I do.
Hope this helps.
Grif
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.