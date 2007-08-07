New Vista Reliability Updates Available

Windows Vista forum

by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / August 7, 2007 8:58 AM PDT
http://support.microsoft.com/?kbid=938194
http://support.microsoft.com/?kbid=938979

They're now official.

They were rumoured as recently as Friday to be part of Vista SP1, I can only assume that Microsoft decided that they were too important to wait.

I haven't had much time to test them as of yet, but I have installed them on one Vista basic machine and have found no problems at this time..

Hope this helps.

Grif
This helps
by Dango517 / August 13, 2007 7:37 PM PDT

Thanks Grif.

Are these really necessary?
by whizkid454 / August 16, 2007 3:39 AM PDT

I looked at those articles and it seems everything it says the patch fixes doesn't happen on my computer. Should I still install the fixes?

Your Choice...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / August 16, 2007 4:46 AM PDT

I'm not on a Vista machine at the moment, but I believe they are being released in this weeks Windows Updates as well..

Generally, unless I hear there is a problem, I tend to install the reliability updates.. Most are worthwhile.. I've installed them on a couple of machines so far and I'm finding fewer "Event Log" errors..

As to whether you want to install them, that's up to you.. I do.

Hope this helps.

Grif

