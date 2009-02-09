New topic for Feb. 10 - Using a Mac and PC side-by-side

The CNET Lounge forum

by acedtect-20196213851867054973637995818137 / February 9, 2009 6:50 AM PST

We were planning on doing self-publishing as our Real Deal topic tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb. 10) but David Carnoy is unable to do the show. Mr. Carnoy, a CNET editor, has successfully self-published and we wanted to grill him on what he knows.

So we're postponing the self-publishing topic until next week.

This week, we're going to talk about using a Mac and PC side-by-side. Both Rafe and I have a Mac laptop and a Thinkpad on our desk but we both use them in very different ways.

7 total posts
Collapse -
Looking forward to this!
by hollyhock / February 9, 2009 11:51 PM PST

I have a Mac and a PC on my desk at work also. Desktop computers... not laptops. Give us some good tips and tricks for making the most of a dual working environment please!

Collapse -
I'm trying to figure out how....
by paintguru / February 11, 2009 8:58 PM PST

...to use a NAS hard drive with both my networked PC and Mac. I can use the NAS and generic storage easy enough, but I was HOPING to be able to add a small partition for Time Machine backup. I can't for the life of me figure out how I can do this via the network, as the Mac disk utility won't let me touch the NAS drive.

Collapse -
You can Time Machine to a SMB drive...
by fbbbb / February 26, 2009 7:42 AM PST
http://blogs.ubc.ca/vince/2008/04/24/time-machine-backup-to-any-network-drive/

The last time I tried this (which was a very long time ago) it did work, but Time Machine itself isn't very reliable over a network - I say continue (or start) using an external, directly-connected drive. I use Time Crapsule as purely a "Oh ****" redundancy on a couple of my least important Crudbooks - as well as being able to restore them to how I had them when they (inevitably) go to be repaired for something or other, but I find I have to redo the backups on quite a frequent level by formatting the TC - especially when backups get interrupted because I closed the lid while it was happening, etc.
Collapse -
Synergy
by hollyhock / February 12, 2009 2:06 AM PST

(I posted this on the Podcast page already but I'm posting in the forums as well just to spread the joy.)

Tom... Rafe... you have just made my day... perhaps my YEAR!

I've known about Synergy for a long time but just never bothered to take the time to set it up (it certainly does take some messing around with to get it going just right). I recently reorganized my desk a bit at work and moved my computers around. I've always like the idea of having my PC and Mac right next to one another to create a better work flow but the dualing mouse/keyboard real estate has always made that difficult.

I am now FREE... FREE I TELL YOU... of the extra keyboard/mouse clutter and the extra wires from the Mac keyboard and mouse (my PC has a wireless keyboard/mouse combo). SOOOOO worth the time involved. Zoom? I?m on the PC monitor? zoooom? look! I?m over on the Mac! Should one be so excited by something like this? I just can?t help myself!

Thanks again!
Holly

P.S. I hope this will work again when our new iMacs arrive. I'd hate to get such a great thing going only to lose it.

Collapse -
Still loving it but...
by hollyhock / February 13, 2009 3:55 AM PST
In reply to: Synergy

I'm sad that the connection won't work until logged into the Mac. I understand why but it creates a problem. I have to login each morning so now I have the keyboard tucked under my desk on the tower to use for login and then back to Synergy land. Not sure what I'll do when the iMacs come along and the tower goes away. I really liked the simplicity of Synergy and the desk clutter that it helped me eliminate.

Collapse -
Using Synergy
by brett701 / March 9, 2009 11:09 AM PDT
In reply to: Still loving it but...

I was hoping to find a solution to using 1 keyboard on multiple monitors. Ive looked into maxivista,but it seems to only work with XP and 32 bit operating systems. I now have found synergy, but i dont believe it works with vista 64 bit. Can someone help me find a solution to this? thanks. I would downgrade to XP, but im having troubles finding appropriate drivers for my laptop. Thanks.

