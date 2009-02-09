New topic for Feb. 10 - Using a Mac and PC side-by-side

I have a Mac and a PC on my desk at work also. Desktop computers... not laptops. Give us some good tips and tricks for making the most of a dual working environment please!
We were planning on doing self-publishing as our Real Deal topic tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb. 10) but David Carnoy is unable to do the show. Mr. Carnoy, a CNET editor, has successfully self-published and we wanted to grill him on what he knows.
So we're postponing the self-publishing topic until next week.
This week, we're going to talk about using a Mac and PC side-by-side. Both Rafe and I have a Mac laptop and a Thinkpad on our desk but we both use them in very different ways.