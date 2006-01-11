New to the world of mobile phones--please help

do they have coverage in your area?
I am in landscaping. I need a mobile phone. This phone will be my primary form of communication.
I would like the following:
Durability (dust, rain, etc.)
Good clarity (have to be able to hear it outside)
Good coverage in a Kansas City metro
Lots of room for messages
Unlimited local minutes
Approx. 500 to 1000 roaming minutes per month
Free LD (to call the folks)
Available headset or some way to talk without holding it to my ear all the time
I do not care/have the need for:
Games
Cameras
MP3
It would be nice to have:
Access to e-mail
I would greatly appreciate any advice anyone can give me.
Limerick