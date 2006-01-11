New to the world of mobile phones--please help

Phones forum

by Limerick / January 11, 2006 5:06 AM PST

I am in landscaping. I need a mobile phone. This phone will be my primary form of communication.

I would like the following:

Durability (dust, rain, etc.)
Good clarity (have to be able to hear it outside)
Good coverage in a Kansas City metro
Lots of room for messages
Unlimited local minutes
Approx. 500 to 1000 roaming minutes per month
Free LD (to call the folks)
Available headset or some way to talk without holding it to my ear all the time

I do not care/have the need for:

Games
Cameras
MP3

It would be nice to have:

Access to e-mail

I would greatly appreciate any advice anyone can give me.

Limerick

have you tried nextel?
by jbroshear / February 28, 2006 11:18 PM PST

do they have coverage in your area?

(NT) (NT) I think Nextel is a good option for you
by mightyphung / March 2, 2006 6:07 AM PST
In reply to: have you tried nextel?
Go to
by nino88 / March 1, 2006 7:32 PM PST

all wireless carrier website. You'd be able to choose your location and they will provide you with the plans. Different areas have different plans. In my city, Nextel somehow cost more to operate (for phone usage) than other carrier. Cingular, Verizon, and others pretty much have similar costs. Some just give more roaming coverage or rollover minutes etc.

And about the phone, any of the cheap or standard carrier phone would fit your requirements. Most standard phones are pretty durable. If you're really worried of the phone being broken, you can always buy the insurance. It'll replace you with the new one if you broke or lost your phone.

actually good advice..
by jbroshear / March 2, 2006 12:09 AM PST
In reply to: Go to

I would shop carrier before shopping phones. Just search google for cell phones and you'll get lots of authorized agent sites where you can compare rate plans from different carriers based on your zip code.

point.com
by Meat11 / March 9, 2006 5:14 AM PST
In reply to: Go to

You could also check out www.point.com. And if Alltel's available in Kansas City, they might be a good option... they have some reasonably priced 1000 min/month plans.

