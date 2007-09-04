Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

by 19cuda71 / September 4, 2007 12:38 AM PDT

Hi, I am a newbie to the world of mp3 players. ( yes I know I am behind the times) I have several questions. I like the iRiver Clix (4GB, second generation),Creative Zen V Plus (4GB),Zune 30GB,Apple iPod (fifth-generation update, 30GB. I know there is a big difference in holding capacity here. I want the biggest bang for the buck. Can I download my own music, ie. cd's music I already have in my computer without paying for it? I would like to use this in my car. what kind of transfer device is best?I know apple has the most accessories but not all that into apple, but will get one if that is best for me. I am going to be running with it, using it at work, and in the car.
Thank you for your help

7 total posts
one more thing
by 19cuda71 / September 4, 2007 12:46 AM PDT
In reply to: new to mp3 players

I also forgot to mention that I use windows vista. Will that make a difference?

Usage
by JonTitor / September 4, 2007 6:01 AM PDT
In reply to: new to mp3 players

Capacity wise you get more from harddrive players but if you are just going to listen to MP3s and not videos that even a 4GB flash player would be fine. Plus flash players are usually smaller and more attractive. I wouldn't recommend the iPod because you'd have to deal with proprietary software like iTunes which can be a hassle especially since you have your own music already. The Clix 2nd Gen is nice choice, also check out the new Archos 405. If you don't need video capabilities at all, the Sansa e280 gives a lot of features in a small package.

Car tansfer
by 19cuda71 / September 4, 2007 9:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Usage

Thank you JonTitor! Your insight about hd vs. flash is greatly appreciated. I am kind of anti ipod anyway. I want video capability. Able to put music, pics, or vids via sd disk if possible. I like the Clix 2nd gen.,and the Archos 405 and its big brother 605.
I still need help in the car transfer device dept. Fm or cassette, and which brand? My cig.lighter is in a awkward place. Angled up at 45 degrees and behind my shifter. Need something with a cord to go around shifter.
Thank you so much for any and all imput
John

Sorry
by JonTitor / September 4, 2007 12:23 PM PDT
In reply to: Car tansfer

don't know much about car input, I'd figure anything with a 3.5mm audio-in would do the trick fine, all you'd need is the male to male cord to go from the headphone out to the audio-in. I know the Archos players support 5.1 surround sound audio and can output if through SPDIF, so if you wanted to do something like that you'd have to look into it a bit.

FM should be better, and won't wear out the cassette
by BassBinDevil / September 7, 2007 11:30 AM PDT
In reply to: Car tansfer

I've only used the FM modulator that came with an add-on CD changer; that sounded fine. I've used a Sony cassette adapter, and while it sounded OK, it put a lot of hours on the cassette mechanism which eventually died. If the deck has a 1/8" input socket, that would certainly be the best.

For converting CDs to MP3, the highest quality method is to use Exact Audio Copy (EAC) with the LAME codec. Both of these are free. Do a Google search on EAC and LAME and you'll find lots of help.

reliability of custumer service
by 19cuda71 / September 9, 2007 8:49 AM PDT

Ok... I have been doing a lot of research of late and have come down to the Iriver clix, Creative zen v plus, and the Cowen iAudio 7. It boils down to are they vista compatible ( I think I read somewhere that the Iriver is but you have to get a download with your software). The second thing is how is the customer service if I have a problem. I am not hearing good things on this forum about having good service with some companys. Can anyone enlighten me to the best player across the table of the players above, and help me with knowing about the customer service about these companys.
Thank you to all!!!!
John

