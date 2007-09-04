new to mp3 players

I also forgot to mention that I use windows vista. Will that make a difference?
Hi, I am a newbie to the world of mp3 players. ( yes I know I am behind the times) I have several questions. I like the iRiver Clix (4GB, second generation),Creative Zen V Plus (4GB),Zune 30GB,Apple iPod (fifth-generation update, 30GB. I know there is a big difference in holding capacity here. I want the biggest bang for the buck. Can I download my own music, ie. cd's music I already have in my computer without paying for it? I would like to use this in my car. what kind of transfer device is best?I know apple has the most accessories but not all that into apple, but will get one if that is best for me. I am going to be running with it, using it at work, and in the car.
Thank you for your help