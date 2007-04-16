Mac Applications forum

new to Iphoto

by Banano84 / April 16, 2007 6:44 AM PDT

Is there a way to avoid downloading duplicate photos from my camera onto Iphoto??
The first time I used it, it downloaded about 50 photos, then I took 5 or so more and instead of just downloading the 5 new ones it wanted to download all 55.

Is there a way to set it up so that it only downloads new photos? Or do I have to clear my camera every time?

importing from the camera or
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / April 16, 2007 11:04 AM PDT
In reply to: new to Iphoto

the memory card.
When the camera is connected, or the card is inserted into a USB card reader, iPhoto should start up.

You should then see the import dialog. Clicking the import button starts the process. As part of this process and if iPhoto detects duplicate photo's, it will ask you what you want to do with the duplicate pictures; Import or Not import.
Clicking on the Not import and checking the "apply to all duplicates" box, iPhoto will only import photo's that it does not already have. Of course, all this is dependent on you not changing the names of the photo's with the editing facilities of the camera.

At least that is what should happen

P

I just had a thought
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / April 16, 2007 11:09 AM PDT
In reply to: new to Iphoto

You are importing photo's into iPhoto by using the method I just described, aren't you?

Drag and drop can cause problems

P

Best of my knowledge...
by grimgraphix / April 16, 2007 11:47 AM PDT
In reply to: I just had a thought

iPhoto does insist on importing all photo's on your camera that it has never seen before. Were you trying to download some but not all? I have run into this situation before, where I had to download dozens of picks just for the 2 or 3 that I wanted to work with while on the computers at school. I'm not sure there is a work around for this but I will check it out when I get a chance and then post back later.

grim

Not sure that's the problem, Grim
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / April 16, 2007 9:57 PM PDT
In reply to: new to Iphoto

He may be missing the "duplicate" warning dialog. iPhoto will caution if you attempt to add pictures that are already there and have the same name.

It would be nice if you could pick and choose the pictures that you wanted from a list of thumbnails.

Oh well, maybe 07

P

Found a fix (sort of)
by Banano84 / April 17, 2007 2:10 AM PDT

Image capture lets you pick and choose from thumbnails, so for now I am going to be using that and then importing them into Iphoto

Thanks for your help

You're welcome to the help, but
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / April 17, 2007 4:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Found a fix (sort of)

you should not be having to go down the image capture route if you import directly into iPhoto.

why do I feel that you did not impart the whole story?

P

