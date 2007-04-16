new to Iphoto

the memory card.
When the camera is connected, or the card is inserted into a USB card reader, iPhoto should start up.
You should then see the import dialog. Clicking the import button starts the process. As part of this process and if iPhoto detects duplicate photo's, it will ask you what you want to do with the duplicate pictures; Import or Not import.
Clicking on the Not import and checking the "apply to all duplicates" box, iPhoto will only import photo's that it does not already have. Of course, all this is dependent on you not changing the names of the photo's with the editing facilities of the camera.
At least that is what should happen
P
Is there a way to avoid downloading duplicate photos from my camera onto Iphoto??
The first time I used it, it downloaded about 50 photos, then I took 5 or so more and instead of just downloading the 5 new ones it wanted to download all 55.
Is there a way to set it up so that it only downloads new photos? Or do I have to clear my camera every time?