New to computer Senior.... needs Dialup help

by genece / January 22, 2010 5:22 AM PST

I have a friend that has no Cable or DSL options......and Satellite seems out of the question.
What are her options for Internet access......I think she could afford to add a 2nd line, but is there a decent option with only one line and not missing phone calls.
At least to get her started so she can evaluate how much she will need to spend.
She is using a 4 yr old HP with a modem and XP.
I did mention "catch a call" but after some research, I have not seen anyone happy with that solution and I have seen some reference to a software solution.
Any ideas or help will be appreciated.
Thank you
Gene

is there a decent option with only one line and not missing
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 22, 2010 11:17 PM PST
option 2 much too expensive
by genece / January 23, 2010 3:10 AM PST

Option 1 may be doable.......but something cheaper would be nice.....Verizon is not the friendliest provider.

Thanks for your input.

