New to computer Senior.... needs Dialup help

1. Get 2 phone lines.
2. Go with a broadband card. Rent one?
http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&source=hp&q=broadband+card+rental finds rovair and such.
I have a friend that has no Cable or DSL options......and Satellite seems out of the question.
What are her options for Internet access......I think she could afford to add a 2nd line, but is there a decent option with only one line and not missing phone calls.
At least to get her started so she can evaluate how much she will need to spend.
She is using a 4 yr old HP with a modem and XP.
I did mention "catch a call" but after some research, I have not seen anyone happy with that solution and I have seen some reference to a software solution.
Any ideas or help will be appreciated.
Thank you
Gene