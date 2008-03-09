New to Camcorders - HELP!

I'm looking to purchase a camcorder and have no idea where to start. I've never owned one and had only used one a couple of times and that was years ago. I do know that I want one with a hard drive for storage. What are good brands? I've always been happy with Canon for digital cameras but not sure if that's the same with camcorders. What are things I should look for as far as features and quality?
Any help is much appreciated. I'm looking to spend around $500, but again, not sure if that's enough for a decent camcorder. Willing to spend a little more if needed.
~Brian
