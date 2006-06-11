lets face it most l.c.d. d.l.p. and i.l.a sets look as good as going to the movies, You have to do side by side compairsions to pick the rite one . I went with a d.l.p. set and am very happy but some folks say l.c.d. is the only way to go. take your time and enjoy
I've been waiting for the new Sony 55'LCD to come out so that I can compare it to the Mits. 52628 (I thought that the kdfe50a10 looked great)Then I saw the Sam. hls last night and it looked better than both. The Sony will list at $2300, I priced the Mits. at $2599, and the Sam. at$2999. I am not a gamer, I'm mostly interested in movies and football games.They all look far superior to what I'm watching now, but the decisions are getting tougher the more I look. Any suggestions would be appreciated.