New Sober variant has emerged

Any new variant of this advanced virus family is worth watching ... Just preliminary info so far:
http://secunia.com/virus_information/17689/sober.s/
http://vil.nai.com/vil/content/v_133409.htm
[quote]TrendLabs has received several reports regarding this new SOBER variant that is currently spreading in Germany and the United States. TrendLabs is working to provide a more in depth analysis of this malware. Details will be posted shortly.
[/quote]
[quote]This threat is proactively detected with the 4473 DAT files, or newer, as W32/Sober.gen@MM.
AVERT is currently analyzing this threat. More details will be posted shortly.
This threat arrives in an email message with one of the following attachment names:
* autoemail-text.zip
* LOL.zip
* mail_info.zip
* okTicket-info.zip
* Fifa_Info-Text.zip
* account_info.zip
Inside the ZIP archive is a file named winzipped-text_data.txt .pif [/quote]
