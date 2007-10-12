Windows Vista forum

General discussion

New Partition Problem

by krysovolk / October 12, 2007 12:39 PM PDT

I have a Lenovo T60 with Windows Vista Home Premium and 100 gig HD. When I tried to resize the SW_Preload partition using Paragon Partition Manager it said that the partition was invalid and suggested running a repair tool on the partition. What should I do?

Two questions...
by John.Wilkinson / October 12, 2007 1:07 PM PDT
In reply to: New Partition Problem

1.) What version of Partition Manager are you running? It may not be Vista-compatible.

2.) I assume this is the Lenovo recovery partition? Such partitions are usually protected leading to mixed success resizing them with third-party utilities. The only solution may be to burn a set of recovery discs then format that partition, allocating it as needed.

John

Two Answers...
by krysovolk / October 12, 2007 11:36 PM PDT
In reply to: Two questions...

The SW_Preload is not the hidden recovery partition, it is where the system and other stuff is located, including my files. The Partition Manager is actually Paragon Hard Disk Manager Personal Edition 8.5 trial version (30-day trial, Real mode, not virtual.)

