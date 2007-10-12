New Partition Problem

1.) What version of Partition Manager are you running? It may not be Vista-compatible.
2.) I assume this is the Lenovo recovery partition? Such partitions are usually protected leading to mixed success resizing them with third-party utilities. The only solution may be to burn a set of recovery discs then format that partition, allocating it as needed.
John
I have a Lenovo T60 with Windows Vista Home Premium and 100 gig HD. When I tried to resize the SW_Preload partition using Paragon Partition Manager it said that the partition was invalid and suggested running a repair tool on the partition. What should I do?