New Notebook For Autocad Done Cheap

by lukeeladee / July 5, 2006 6:14 AM PDT

If this is even possible. Someone at work wants me to help them find a good notebook system under $1000.00 that will run AutoCad in 3D mode. I don't think it's possible for that price but I thought I'd ask here.

They said they've hard AMD is good and I told them yes it is but more expensive. I've yet to find a decent system with enough RAM etc to meet their needs.

Any suggestions.

So far I've looked at Best Buy, Office Depot, Gateway, Dell, Sagernotebook, Newegg, and alienware with little options.

The best I've found is an Intel Core Duo T2400 with 2GB RAM and the 128MB ATI X1300 card.

Are they dreaming?

Remember ...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 5, 2006 9:46 AM PDT

At the office we ran Autocad for years on less hardware I saw the Compaq v2620us. That laptop was all of 549 after rebates and had 1.8GHz Turion, 512MB RAM and more. Autocad will run just fine on such but your budget is much higher so keep shopping.

"I've yet to find a decent system with enough RAM etc to meet their needs."

Given I've seen Autocad run on less than the noted laptop, how did you come to these requirements?

Bob

autocad-3d??`
by peter9788 / July 5, 2006 10:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Remember ...

somtimes, (depending on how many layers/hatches you use)the 3D mode in autocad is a RAM hogger. As a fellow archie, you should take a good hard look at the Toshibas, they're pretty cheap and you can get them in just about any electronics store for a pretty competitive price. First go to their website and check out what they offer.

PS: if anyone you know has a costco membership, go give them a try, they also offer some pretty good deals.

