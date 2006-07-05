New Notebook For Autocad Done Cheap

At the office we ran Autocad for years on less hardware I saw the Compaq v2620us. That laptop was all of 549 after rebates and had 1.8GHz Turion, 512MB RAM and more. Autocad will run just fine on such but your budget is much higher so keep shopping.
"I've yet to find a decent system with enough RAM etc to meet their needs."
Given I've seen Autocad run on less than the noted laptop, how did you come to these requirements?
Bob
If this is even possible. Someone at work wants me to help them find a good notebook system under $1000.00 that will run AutoCad in 3D mode. I don't think it's possible for that price but I thought I'd ask here.
They said they've hard AMD is good and I told them yes it is but more expensive. I've yet to find a decent system with enough RAM etc to meet their needs.
Any suggestions.
So far I've looked at Best Buy, Office Depot, Gateway, Dell, Sagernotebook, Newegg, and alienware with little options.
The best I've found is an Intel Core Duo T2400 with 2GB RAM and the 128MB ATI X1300 card.
Are they dreaming?