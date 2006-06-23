...accurately accounts for all the variables in planetary climate, why are we surprised that the Chicken Littleism of the Al Gores of this world always fails as we learn more about how this planet really works?
One question to the true believers: The ozone "hole" (in fact, a thinning) was first reported in a British journal in 1954 - when there wasn't but a fraction of the CFC's in existence that were later produced. Now, we're hearing that ozone depletion is due to the same processes that create the "greenhouse effect."
So, which is it? Why does the target keep moving, unless a political agenda benefits from the motion?
