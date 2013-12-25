New Mobo + CPU, Windows won't start

So I received a new motherboard and new cpu for christmas, and (as i expected) it didn't work out perfectly smooth the first time installing them. The computer would turn on and begin starting up, but go no where and give me a "Windows has failed to start" message, and the option to repair or restart again, the repair option didn't help me out.

I have looked into this a little bit, and apparently the problem is that my HDD has the drivers and software installed for my older Pegatron mobo and AMD CPU, and obviously it needs the new ones.



Looking into this some I discovered that I basically need to boot from a Windows 7 OS installation disk in order to update the hard drive. The issue is... I do not have a disk for that, BUT I do have a Recovery Partition D:/ on the hard drive (this computer is an HP).



My question is: Is it possible to boot that recovery partition through the bios to fix this? I couldn't seem to find any options for it. Otherwise, how can i fix this? I want to do everything I can to avoid reformatting the HDD, but i'll happily do it to finally get this massive hardware upgrade.





Some specs:

Windows 7 64bit

(old motherboard) = Pegatron Violet 3? chipset: nForce 720a

(old CPU) = AMD Phenom II x4 910



(new motherboard) = MSI 970A-G46

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813130637

(new CPU) = AMD FX-8320 Vishera

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16819113285



any help would be greatly appreciated, i wanna play with my new christmas toy so bad!