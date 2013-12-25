Computer Help forum

New Mobo + CPU, Windows won't start

by warlord073 / December 25, 2013 11:38 AM PST

So I received a new motherboard and new cpu for christmas, and (as i expected) it didn't work out perfectly smooth the first time installing them. The computer would turn on and begin starting up, but go no where and give me a "Windows has failed to start" message, and the option to repair or restart again, the repair option didn't help me out.
I have looked into this a little bit, and apparently the problem is that my HDD has the drivers and software installed for my older Pegatron mobo and AMD CPU, and obviously it needs the new ones.

Looking into this some I discovered that I basically need to boot from a Windows 7 OS installation disk in order to update the hard drive. The issue is... I do not have a disk for that, BUT I do have a Recovery Partition D:/ on the hard drive (this computer is an HP).

My question is: Is it possible to boot that recovery partition through the bios to fix this? I couldn't seem to find any options for it. Otherwise, how can i fix this? I want to do everything I can to avoid reformatting the HDD, but i'll happily do it to finally get this massive hardware upgrade.


Some specs:
Windows 7 64bit
(old motherboard) = Pegatron Violet 3? chipset: nForce 720a
(old CPU) = AMD Phenom II x4 910

(new motherboard) = MSI 970A-G46
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813130637
(new CPU) = AMD FX-8320 Vishera
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16819113285

any help would be greatly appreciated, i wanna play with my new christmas toy so bad!

You are posting a reply to: New Mobo + CPU, Windows won't start
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: New Mobo + CPU, Windows won't start
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
10 total posts
Clarification Request
What is this update?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 25, 2013 11:41 AM PST

If this is some old install of Windows there is not much new to discuss. That is, Windows is well known to crash and burn if we change the mainboard.

I read you want to avoid reformatting the HDD. Microsoft appears to not support this on some versions and I can't tell what Windows dvd you have to work with.
Bob

Answer
Depends
by itsdigger / December 25, 2013 11:42 AM PST

is the version of Windows OEM or a retail Full version? If it's OEM it will only work with the old motherboard

hmmm
by warlord073 / December 25, 2013 11:45 AM PST
In reply to: Depends

The computer is about 5 years old, it originally came with Vista, and i got a free win7 upgrade. I have reformatted only once with the recovery partition that i know of... and now that i think of it I'm not sure if it reinstalled windows vista and then i upgraded again, orrr if it just did win7, don't remember.

Really bad news.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 25, 2013 11:47 AM PST
In reply to: hmmm
frowney face.
by warlord073 / December 25, 2013 11:50 AM PST
In reply to: Really bad news.

So i have to buy a brand new copy of win7? or it might as well be 8 now...

This sucks.. trying to upgrade on a budget didn't involve me buying a 100$+ piece of software Sad

There are articles about changing motherboards.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 25, 2013 12:39 PM PST
In reply to: frowney face.

Google this.

Change motherboard and save Windows 7 operating system.

But notice the requirements. I summarize. You want the Retail version of the OS. If it is an OEM you paid for, then it gets harder. Ask MSFT for a new key. Claim motherboard death.

If the machine came with a Windows OEM version, the chances are slim you will get a new key.
Bob

That install won't work
by itsdigger / December 25, 2013 11:51 AM PST
In reply to: hmmm

with the new motherboard as is. You might call Microsoft and tell them you changed the motherboard and they might issue a new KEY for Vista and you may be able to install from scratch . In the mean time try a Linux distro and make sure the hardwares all good......Digger

Alrighty then
by warlord073 / December 25, 2013 11:59 AM PST

Well thanks people, i definitely didnt expect to get immediate help, so i appreciate it.

I'll be hooking up the old setup for a short time then..

Answer
In the interim;
by James Denison / December 25, 2013 12:16 PM PST
