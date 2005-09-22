My daughter's laptop has a bad power connecter. She was told that it is connected directly to the mobo so in trying to fix it, the mobo could be damaged. We're still mulling the option about trying to get it repaired but my question is, should it be necessary, is there a way to transfer her data, operating system and all, to a new laptop, should it come to that. I know in W98, you could delete a registry key, and Windows would rebuild all the drivers so you could install different drivers for a new mobo. I have heard that XP doesn't like doing this, aside from registration problems. Is it possible to transfer the operating systems and all her programs to a new laptop and somehow reload drivers for the new mobo without causing all sorts of chaos? BTW, I kinda alluded to it but she is running XP Home. TIA.

