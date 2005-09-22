Windows Legacy OS forum

by jferrant1 / September 22, 2005 12:00 AM PDT

My daughter's laptop has a bad power connecter. She was told that it is connected directly to the mobo so in trying to fix it, the mobo could be damaged. We're still mulling the option about trying to get it repaired but my question is, should it be necessary, is there a way to transfer her data, operating system and all, to a new laptop, should it come to that. I know in W98, you could delete a registry key, and Windows would rebuild all the drivers so you could install different drivers for a new mobo. I have heard that XP doesn't like doing this, aside from registration problems. Is it possible to transfer the operating systems and all her programs to a new laptop and somehow reload drivers for the new mobo without causing all sorts of chaos? BTW, I kinda alluded to it but she is running XP Home. TIA.
John

6 total posts
Yes
by Themisive / September 22, 2005 12:06 AM PDT
In reply to: New Laptop

get the new laptop, install XP home onto that and then go to Start/Acessories/System Tools and open Files and Settings Transfer Wizard. Just follow the instructions.

Let me add this article.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 22, 2005 1:00 AM PDT
In reply to: Yes
Warranty?
by cnutter_the_2nd / September 22, 2005 12:54 AM PDT
In reply to: New Laptop

If it's a new laptop, it should be under warranty, and you can get that repaired at no charge. If it comes to having to just give you a new laptop, they'll usually either transfer the data for you, or just ship the old HDD back with the new laptop. Then you can just get an external enclosure and use it that way.

Warranty
by jferrant1 / September 26, 2005 5:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Warranty?

No such luck. As Murphy's law dictates, the power connector hit the fritz just after the warranty expired. In addition, the vendor she bought it from has since gone out of business, it's not a brand name. So its either fix the connector somehow or buy another laptop. she uses it to take notes in school and the battery doesn't quite last long enough. she also checks E-Mail on her breaks since the school has a wireless hub. Oh well, if it comes to that, when she gets the new laptop, I can experiment on this one since it won't matter if I get it back together or not.

A word on factory warranties...
by Merl Priester / September 26, 2005 4:35 PM PDT
In reply to: Warranty?

If you bought your machine from a local builder (not possible on a laptop)you might be able to get them to transfer data and programs. I know I do it for people when hardware fails.

Do not ever expect Dell, HP or Gateway or any of the others to do anything other than replace the defective hardware. Most will not even put the OS back on, they leave that to you.

