I am presently running window xp pro sp3. I am planning on doing a clean install of windows 7. I ran the windows 7 upgrade advisor and the report showed my microsoft intellipoint 5.0 is not compatable for windows 7 home premium. I am using microsoft wireless desktop elite keyboard model #1011 and a microsoft wireless intellimouse explorer 2.0 Model# 1007; Will this work with windows 7hoem premium. The upgrade advisor shows my software microsoft Intellipoint 5.0 is not compatable. What do I need to do so I can these items with Win 7 home premium 32 bit version?

Since you are doing a clean install, this is not an issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 25, 2009 5:31 AM PST

You could elect to not install that software or look to MSFT for a newer version.

In short.

a. Don't install it.
b. Go get the new version of software.
Bob

re: new installation of windows 7 home premium questions
by Nick_Ohio / November 25, 2009 8:45 PM PST

Windows 7 has a compatibility feature. It has worked for me 100% of the time. Just go the Windows 7 help files and type "compatibility".
The top 30 questions asked on the subject are listed. FAQ #3 looks like the best place to start.

Also, be sure to get the very latest drivers from the manufacturer, before you troubleshoot.

There is much more on this subject in the Windows 7 help files. Just type in "compatibility" and enter.

"Most programs written for Windows Vista also work in this version of Windows, but some older programs might run poorly or not at all. If an older program doesn't run correctly, use the Program Compatibility troubleshooter to simulate the behavior of earlier versions of Windows."

(from the Windows 7 help files)

Nik

