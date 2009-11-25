new installation of windows 7 home premium questions

You could elect to not install that software or look to MSFT for a newer version.
In short.
a. Don't install it.
b. Go get the new version of software.
Bob
I am presently running window xp pro sp3. I am planning on doing a clean install of windows 7. I ran the windows 7 upgrade advisor and the report showed my microsoft intellipoint 5.0 is not compatable for windows 7 home premium. I am using microsoft wireless desktop elite keyboard model #1011 and a microsoft wireless intellimouse explorer 2.0 Model# 1007; Will this work with windows 7hoem premium. The upgrade advisor shows my software microsoft Intellipoint 5.0 is not compatable. What do I need to do so I can these items with Win 7 home premium 32 bit version?
Ben