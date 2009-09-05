that has a Firewire 800 connector on one end and a Firewire 400 on the other. (assumes that you have F/W 400 on the MacBook.
When you first fire up your iMac, part of the initial setup will ask if you have data that you want to transfer from another Mac.
Answer yes, follow the instructions and all your data, and those applications that you do not have on the new machine, will be transferred to your iMac.
This includes everything. It will even set all your network preferences, mail and the like, so that at the end of the procedure, your new iMac will have everything, including your account, installed.
Really easy, but you do need the cable as the iMac only comes with firewire 800
P
I'm just about to take delivery of a new iMac 24" that will be running Snow Leopard. It will also have Aperture 2 on it.
My question probably is a stupid one. What is the best way to import all my pics from my old MacBook that has Aperture 1.5 on it? This old MacBook is backed up always to an external firwire drive which I can in turn hook up to the new iMac. I'm assuming (= hoping) that Aperture 2 will just have some kind of import option that will do all the work for me. Or is this too much to expect?
HELP !!
Steve