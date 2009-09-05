Mac Applications forum

General discussion

New iMac

by steve293 / September 5, 2009 4:29 AM PDT

I'm just about to take delivery of a new iMac 24" that will be running Snow Leopard. It will also have Aperture 2 on it.

My question probably is a stupid one. What is the best way to import all my pics from my old MacBook that has Aperture 1.5 on it? This old MacBook is backed up always to an external firwire drive which I can in turn hook up to the new iMac. I'm assuming (= hoping) that Aperture 2 will just have some kind of import option that will do all the work for me. Or is this too much to expect?

HELP !!

Steve

4 total posts
By yourself a Firewire cable
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / September 5, 2009 4:42 AM PDT
that has a Firewire 800 connector on one end and a Firewire 400 on the other. (assumes that you have F/W 400 on the MacBook.

When you first fire up your iMac, part of the initial setup will ask if you have data that you want to transfer from another Mac.
Answer yes, follow the instructions and all your data, and those applications that you do not have on the new machine, will be transferred to your iMac.
This includes everything. It will even set all your network preferences, mail and the like, so that at the end of the procedure, your new iMac will have everything, including your account, installed.

Really easy, but you do need the cable as the iMac only comes with firewire 800


OK...
by steve293 / September 5, 2009 4:59 AM PDT

Thats how to transfer the whole macbook over. And thanks for that I didn't know it was that easy.

However, what if I dont want to take it all over.... just my pics?

Steve

Then you would use the same Firewire cable
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / September 5, 2009 9:00 AM PDT
and unselect those items that you do not want to transfer.

If you decide to move the pictures later, use the same firewire cable, startup the macbook and hold down the "T" key until you see the firewire symbol moving around the screen.
The Macbook is now treated as an external hard drive and will be mounted on the desktop of the Mac.
From there you can move around the Macbook's drive and drag over exactly what you want


