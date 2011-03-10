New hard drive

Goto the support website for the WD HDs you plan to use. Get their s/w diags. and ease of install. Doing so will allow you to transfer the image of old HD to new HD. You can then swap positions of HDs for master/slave or CS cabling. They should also provide some details on what to do or expect. They should also provide the specs/details on how to set the jumpers, etc., so its worth the surf over. The WD s/w is capable of a new OS install, if you want to do this. Again, they supply the details, d/l it and print it out and review it. I believe its called, "Data Guard".



You should do any bios updates prior to any HD setup. Deal with one issue at a time, done done and OK, on to next item. Cavet, you plan to d/l XPpro OS, doesn't sound too Kosher, I hope this is all legit. The Compaq provided OS can be swapped over as I explained above. That's it, good luck.



