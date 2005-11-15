New Hard Disc Install Advice

OK, I'm not exactl a newbie, but I could use some advice.



I have an e-machines 2984 with a 2.93 Celeron CPU running Windows XP. It came with an 80 Gig HD and a year ago I installed an additional 120 Gig HD as a "Slave."



I have purchased a Nikon coolpix Slide Scanner so, needing more storage, I have purchased a Seagate 300 gig HD, which has a 8 meg cache, compared to the 2 mg cach on the other two drives. I also purchased an exclosure to make one of the drive and external USB 2.0 drive.



The question:



I believe the new drive is faster than the older, smaller drives, if only due to the cache size increase. So, should I:



1) Just put the 300 gig new drive in the external enclosure and use it for storing the slides, leaving everything else the same?



2) Take the slave 120 gig drive out of the computer, replacing it with the new 300 gig drive and putting the old 120 in the external USB 2.0 enclosure? (rationale would be that the data flow to the 300 gig when storing the slides from the scanner, and working on them, would be faster installed internally to the buss, vs. operating via USB 2.0, true or not?)



3) Install the new 300 gig drive as the primary boot drive, potentially speeding up the operation of the overall machine by using the fastest drive as the "system" drive, and put the old 80 gig boot drive into the external enclosure?



The Seagate drive comes with software which claims it can support all of the above options, including copying all boot files from the old drive if I want to make the new 300 gig drive the boot drive.



Any advice as to which is the best option? Would I notice any speed-up in the machine using the 300 gig as the boot drive?



Thanks for any comments!