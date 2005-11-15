New Hard Disc Install Advice

Computer Newbies forum

by penguinfrost / November 15, 2005 5:53 AM PST

OK, I'm not exactl a newbie, but I could use some advice.

I have an e-machines 2984 with a 2.93 Celeron CPU running Windows XP. It came with an 80 Gig HD and a year ago I installed an additional 120 Gig HD as a "Slave."

I have purchased a Nikon coolpix Slide Scanner so, needing more storage, I have purchased a Seagate 300 gig HD, which has a 8 meg cache, compared to the 2 mg cach on the other two drives. I also purchased an exclosure to make one of the drive and external USB 2.0 drive.

The question:

I believe the new drive is faster than the older, smaller drives, if only due to the cache size increase. So, should I:

1) Just put the 300 gig new drive in the external enclosure and use it for storing the slides, leaving everything else the same?

2) Take the slave 120 gig drive out of the computer, replacing it with the new 300 gig drive and putting the old 120 in the external USB 2.0 enclosure? (rationale would be that the data flow to the 300 gig when storing the slides from the scanner, and working on them, would be faster installed internally to the buss, vs. operating via USB 2.0, true or not?)

3) Install the new 300 gig drive as the primary boot drive, potentially speeding up the operation of the overall machine by using the fastest drive as the "system" drive, and put the old 80 gig boot drive into the external enclosure?

The Seagate drive comes with software which claims it can support all of the above options, including copying all boot files from the old drive if I want to make the new 300 gig drive the boot drive.

Any advice as to which is the best option? Would I notice any speed-up in the machine using the 300 gig as the boot drive?

Thanks for any comments!

Decisions, Decisions...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 15, 2005 8:09 AM PST

Here's my suggestion but it's just my opinion...Leave the original boot drive where it is..The operating system is already installed and unless you have a FULL Windows XP SP2 CD, it probably wouldn't recognize the 300 GB drive anyway. In addition, most users create the smallest partition as the C drive and it stores the primary programs and operating system.

Next, because you have already indicated that you bought the 300 GB drive for "storage", place it in the USB enclosure and use it as such...Initial copying of pictures can be made to the slave 120 GB drive and edited there where fast data transfer is needed..When you're finished editing the pictures and you're ready to "store" them, then copy them over the larger external drive. The occasional slower transfer to the external drive isn't as tedious if you can do the normal editing of pictures quickly on the internal hard drives.

Hope this helps.

Grif

My thoughts...
by John.Wilkinson / November 15, 2005 11:47 AM PST

It really depends on how much storage you need, and where, as well as what other taks you wish to perform. For instance, using the 300GB HD w/ 8MB cache as your primary drive will increase performance somewhat, but if you intend on storing 300GB of photos, the drive would be better used as a slave for storage.

I'm the type that would go with option #3, looking for optimal performance. I'd install the 300GB drive as the master, partitioning it in two. The first half (not necessarilly 50/50) I'd use for the OS and programs. The second half would serve as storage for files most frequently accessed/modified, then the 120GB as a secondary option for internal storage, and the 80GB drive as the external USB.

Reasoning:
* The new drive with an 8MB cache offers a performance increase, which is best felt when using it as the primary drive. (Running the operating system.) The larger cache would enable the hard drive to read and write less frequently, increasing overall speed.
* Using it as a slave would not give you a performance increase for daily tasks or when running programs.
* Using it as an external drive would not only lack the benefits stated above, but also offer the reduced speed of USB. Thus, the extra chache would have little to no impact.

Hope this helps,
John

Collapse -
Any comments of the likely performance increase
by penguinfrost / November 15, 2005 1:07 PM PST
In reply to: My thoughts...

of using the 300 gig as the boot? If it would be a noticable improvement, I might fo that way, but I'm seeing all sorts of potential problems with Windows and my program installations in trying to replace with current boot drive. Could I use a backup utility to completely backup the current boot drive, and then "restore" to the new 300 gig drive to get a bootable 300 gig drive that would have all the prior program installations, etc.? Or are there some drive-specific things going on under the cover that would make this switch more complicated that this?

Collapse -
HDD Installation
by VAPCMD / November 15, 2005 12:02 PM PST

Re new HDD install advice:

Depending on the criticality of the data...dumping one of a kind, irreplaceable files off to an external HDD is not a safe file storage strategy. Ideally speaking and for reasonably quick access...you could have the originals on the 120GB disk and a backup copy on the 300GB. Even a third copy for offsite storage on CDs should not be out of the question again depending tn the criticality of the data.

The other thing is, how are you backing up your OS and APPs etc.,? How long would it take to reload the OS, all the apps, the OS updates, the drivers and configure the app for your preference ? Maybe you need to further explore a total system backup strategy in conjunction with this hard drive installation.

Just my thoughts..

Regards,
VAPCMD

Collapse -
My Backup Strategy
by penguinfrost / November 15, 2005 1:02 PM PST
In reply to: HDD Installation

Right now, I use the 120 gig slave mostly for short-term back-ups of file such as quicken, with monthly complete backups to DVDs. I am leaning towards replacing the 120 gig slave with the 300 gig new drive, and putting the 120 gig into the external drive. My rationale is:

1) while I would like to use the 300 gig as my main boot drive, I am a bit concerned that I will run into a lot of problems trying to replace the current 80 gig main/boot drive. I have visions of Windows being unhappy and having to re-install, including all the accumlated updates and program istallations. I'm thinking it might be best to take the "if it ain't broken, don't fix it" approach unless the 300 gig as the boot would provide a significant improvement in system performance. Do you think the difference would be noticable?

2) If the external drive would be used for backup purposes, then it would seem to make sense to perhaps use the 120 gig externally, since the backup files could be compressed using a backup utility, and the portion of the storage that will basically be slided scans that will not change much could be backed-up to DVD's rather easily, e.g., using backup compression, it would seem that the smaller drive should be external, rather than the largest drive.

Are DVDs a reasonable media for backup files, or are CDs safer/more reliable/durable. CDs would make for a more difficult backup, due to the need for many more disks; however, it they were a more secure media, I could use it to backup the final slide scans as they would not be changing much over time.

