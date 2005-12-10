PC Hardware forum

by ikjadoon / December 10, 2005 7:16 AM PST

Hi, I just installed a HP DVD200i. I put it in place of my old LiteOn DVD ROM drive. I set the new drive as Mater, persay the Liteon, and left the CD-RW as a slave. They operate off the "same" IDE cable. The computer sees the new DVD drive, thinking its working great. But it won't open. It opened in the last computer that it was in, though. Whenever I press the button, the light goes orange and it doesn't open. I've tried opening it from the My Computer section, but it still doesn't. There is a small hole in the front, isn't that like some emergency eject button or something? The motherboard is a QDI Superb 4FX. I left the old liteon in there because I couldn't get it out. Does it need like drivers or anything so it'll work?
~Ibrahim

That small hole is an emergency eject
by Eddiefromalienwarecomps / December 10, 2005 12:19 PM PST
In reply to: New DVD-RW Drive

I really don't know how to help you on this, many other can. The small hole you see on the front of the drive is an emergency eject. Take a toothpick and poke it in there and the disc will eject. Insert a cd and see if the drive reads the cd.

some steps
by linkit / December 11, 2005 1:56 AM PST
In reply to: New DVD-RW Drive

Most new optical drives operate best as cable select (CS).

Update the computer system's BIOS.

OS earlier than Winsows XP needs a driver. If you have Windows XP, make sure it is fully updated.

Check optical drive mfg website for firmware upgrade.

Install the CD/DVD burning software that came with the drive, or download and install the free CDBurnerXP from Download.com. This frequently solves optical drive problems.

I use a straightened paperclip to open drives via emergency eject hole. Won't break like a toothpick.

Thanks, but
by ikjadoon / December 13, 2005 5:09 AM PST
In reply to: some steps

I tried all of them, minus the BIOS and firmware. But it still doesn't work. I actually think it ma be the actual drive, because I tried it in 2 other PC's, even a HP. Thanks!
~Ibrahim

firmware
by linkit / December 13, 2005 8:49 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks, but

Here is the firmware link for the ''HP DVD Writer dvd200i'':
http://h10025.www1.hp.com/ewfrf/wc/softwareList?dlc=en&lc=en&product=81681&lang=en&cc=us&os=228

IMPORTANT: only upgrade the firmware on your DVD drive if the firmare upgrade applies to the specific drive model. Confirm your model number before performing the upgrade and follow the instructions.

For BIOS upgrades, you need to go look up your computer model on the computer mfg. website. It should list any available motherboard BIOS upgrades.

