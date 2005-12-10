New DVD-RW Drive

I really don't know how to help you on this, many other can. The small hole you see on the front of the drive is an emergency eject. Take a toothpick and poke it in there and the disc will eject. Insert a cd and see if the drive reads the cd.
Hi, I just installed a HP DVD200i. I put it in place of my old LiteOn DVD ROM drive. I set the new drive as Mater, persay the Liteon, and left the CD-RW as a slave. They operate off the "same" IDE cable. The computer sees the new DVD drive, thinking its working great. But it won't open. It opened in the last computer that it was in, though. Whenever I press the button, the light goes orange and it doesn't open. I've tried opening it from the My Computer section, but it still doesn't. There is a small hole in the front, isn't that like some emergency eject button or something? The motherboard is a QDI Superb 4FX. I left the old liteon in there because I couldn't get it out. Does it need like drivers or anything so it'll work?
~Ibrahim